Nigeria-Banks.com Launches Website on Nigerian Banks

Nigeria-Banks.com is the site with links to all of Nigerias major banks.

(firmenpresse) - Nigeria-Banks.com is the site with links to all of Nigerias major banks. The Nigeria banks network allows consumers to utilize important banking needs such as money transfers in Nigeria , the use of ATMs, convenient bank locations, and access to internet banking. Nigeria is fast becoming the hub of banking in Africa. With 21 commercial bank, 5 merchant banks, and 940 micro-finance banks that currently operate in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria is kept busy regulating the banking industrys $160 billion of assets.



Customer Questions



Visit Nigeria-Banks.com to answer questions on banking in Nigeria.



Curious about the money exchanging rates from the U.S. dollar to Naira ? Nigeria-Banks.com can help switch Pounds, Euros, or U.S. dollars to Nigerian Nairas and back again. Need a sort and swift code for a particular bank? Visit Nigeria-Banks.com for all major banking swift or sort codes. Need cash in a hurry? Visit the site to find bank locations with an ATM.



Find out information on topics from banks, bank branches, bank SORT Codes / SWIFT Codes, the best banks, money transfers, and much more.



Banks in Nigeria



Consisting of a diverse range of financial institutions and banks, banking in Nigeria includes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), along with commercial banks such as First Bank Nigeria and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCOM).



Information about some of the Nigerian banks listed on the website include:



- Zenith

- First Bank of Nigeria

- Fidelity Bank

- Heritage Bank Plc. (National Bank)

- Access Bank

- United Bank for Africa (UBA)

- Diamond Bank

- CitiBank

- Ecobank

- Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria



Bank Branches



Use the site to find branches or ATM locations for banks in Nigeria. Information contained includes the branch name, the ATM name, location address, phone and fax numbers, and hours of operation.





Bank SORT Codes / SWIFT Codes



SORT codes and SWIFT (or BIC) codes are listed for many major banks such as Zenith, First Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, GT Bank, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, Diamond Bank, Ecobank, FCMB Nigeria, and Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria.



Best Banks



According to the Financial Times annual Top 1,000 World Bank Ranking index, banks that are reputable and deserving are listed by rank. Nigeria-Banks.com lists the banks from Nigeria including bank name, funds, and rank in Nigeria and Africa. Eight of the banks in Nigeria have made the list.



Money Transfers



Companies that move money around the globe with money transfers are vitally important for Nigerian banking to be competitive in the global market. Nigeria-Banks.com provides users a list of companies that provide these services, their addresses, and contact details.



Still have questions? Contact the site with name, email, and message and the experts will get back with answers to many questions.



Contact:

Contact Person: Victor Aliu

Company: Nigeria-Banks.com

Address: 20 Alexander Avenue, Lagos, Nigeria

Phone: +234 1 460 8190

Email: info(at)nigeria-banks.com

Website: http://nigeria-banks.com/





More information:

http://nigeria-banks.com/



PressRelease by

Nigeria-Banks.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/10/2016 - 04:37

Language: English

News-ID 512002

Character count: 3490

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nigeria-Banks.com



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 84



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease