Just Add Album - The new online destination that is creating ripples in the web world

(firmenpresse) - Among the many recent social networking websites to have created a giant buzz in the online world is Pinterest. Just like its other counterparts such as Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn, this social networking website also took the world by storm with its unique concept that got millions around the world hooked on to using it. The latest Pinterest style blog on the block, that has similar features, is Just Add Album.



JustAddAlbum.com is a newly launched web portal that has all the aspects of Pinterest and more. It lets bloggers create an interesting world full of picture boards on literally any and every kind of topic. This visual picture sharing web portal has already started to create a good buzz among regular web users as it bears a more striking and cleaner user interface than its inspiration and has an attractive color scheme of black, blue and lime green going.



Just Add Album is an online destination that can be used to discover ideas for varied kinds of projects and interests, specially designed and hand-picked by people around the planet. It allows users to get creative with the different kinds of visual bookmarks so that other users who are interested in making projects of similar kind do not have to go scouring the web and can access high quality, beautiful pictures, related to their topic, all under one common roof of Just Add Album.



The various categories that have been created at Just Add Album include: Business, Entertainment, Arts, Computers, Education, Environment, Etc.



Bloggers can follow Just Add Album on all the major social networking websites such as Facebook, twitter, Google Plus, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest. It enables users to share their pictures on these websites as well. New, unheard of and progressive topics such as Japanese hair straightening methods, How to protect your right in a divorce and the popularity of cloud computing are just some of the examples of the picture boards being created at Just Add Album.





