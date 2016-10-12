       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Spycrushers Launches Spy Camera Sales On Amazon

SpyCrushers rep announces the launch of the companys holiday sale spy camera products.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep announces the launch of the companys holiday sale spy camera products.

At a recent press conference held at SpyCrushers corporate headquarters in Geneva, IL, company president and co-founder Ryan Anderson addressed the crowd of attendees regarding the launch of their holiday sale promotion on Amazon.

We are very pleased to announce the start of our holiday sale season, said Anderson. Several of our most popular spy camera and hidden camera products have been unbelievably reduced by over fifty percent on Amazon. Anderson continued.

According to Anderson, sale pricing has been enacted for their 1080p Spy Pen Camera , 720p Spy Pen Camera , Smiley Face Spy Camera , Photo Frame Hidden Camera , Spy Camera Sunglasses and the SpyCrushers Smoke Detector Spy Camera. Additionally, it was said that the sale pricing will range from $24.97 to $29.97 for all aforementioned products.

Anderson presented each Amazon product page for each sale item listed. All product pages listed a one hundred percent money back or new replacement guarantee as part of the companys purchase policy. A few sale items like the 1080p hd spy pen and the 720p hd spy pen includes a free bonus 16GB micro sd card as a purchase incentive.

If for any reason customers are not completely satisfied with their purchase from us we have a no hassle money back or new replacement guarantee policy for all Spycrushers spy camera or hidden camera merchandise. Either option is buyer choice. The new replacement option is available for those customers who may have received a damaged item due to shipping or a missing accessory or part due to human error, but would still like to own the spy camera or hidden camera product, concluded Anderson.

The SpyCrushers product line can be viewed in its entirety on Amazon when using search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.

About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

Contact:
Ericka Evans
Phone: 317-660-1338
Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com
Website: http://www.spycrushers.com



More information:
http://www.spycrushers.com/



