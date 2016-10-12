Somasix Shares Ideas for Fun Learning Using Magnetic Letters

Numerous studies have already provided evidence of how children can benefit from learning through educational toys such as simple magnetic ABC letters. Children from a very early age can be encouraged to learn by playing educational toys.
(firmenpresse) - Investing in a set of [refrigerator magnetic letters](http://a.co/aaZsVfU) goes beyond saving notes and memos for the family to read. According to Somasix, locally owned business known for their eco-friendly educational toys, magnetic letters are the best tools to use to induce fun learning for children.
ÂÂThe best way to incorporate a good study habit among children is to incorporate fun in learning,ÂÂ said Dr. Obada Yousif, founder of Somasix and also a parent. Yousif said that associating fun and learning can makes it easier for children to adapt the habit, which in the long run, would be beneficial especially if started at a young age.
Numerous studies have already provided evidence of how children can benefit from learning through educational toys such as simple magnetic ABC letters. Children from a very early age can be encouraged to learn by playing with [magnetic letters](http://www.somasix.com/), finding sounds, associating color and blends which will help them learn to read and write as well as have a better understanding of words.
There are many games that can be played using magnetic letters said Yousif. ÂÂHereÂÂs a personal favorite: parents can ask their child to collect all of the green letters and read the sounds out. This will help train the childÂÂs color matching skills, letter recognition, and speech development,ÂÂ said Yousif.
Fill in the blanks is also a popular game which can be played with parents or older siblings. In this game, player 1 intentionally leaves out one or two letters to form a word and asks player 2 to find the right letter that would complete the spelling of the word.
As they get older and more confident, parents may try teaching longer words and even sentences. Use magnetic letters and [educational games](http://www.somasix.com/products/alphabet-magnets) to introduce letter blends such as TH or SH. This exercise can help improve and develop a child's vocabulary quickly.
It is also essential to encourage a child to play with the letters by nonsense words and have them read it out loud just for fun. Learning through play is an integral part of child development. It helps them gain confidence and is the best form of bonding between parents and children.
However, Yousif also advises parents to avoid being too critical of their kids. Oftentimes, parents can be very competitive especially when it comes to the speed of their childrenÂÂs ability to learn. ThereÂÂs a misconception that all children, of same age range, should learn at the same pace, which is not often the case especially for very young children.
ÂÂParents should remember that it is still a game and having fun is the key point of the whole exercise. The parents are there to guide their children and educate them not reprimand them. If the child spells something wrong, donÂÂt be too harsh in pointing out their mistake but rather take the supportive route and make them understand why they are wrong and give out points they can take so they can know how they can make it right,ÂÂ said the Somasix founder.
More information:
http://somasix.com
Somasix
http://somasix.com
+1+13156364466
Date: 12/10/2016 - 10:03
Language: English
News-ID 512010
Character count: 3416
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Somasix
Ansprechpartner: Obada Yousif
Stadt: Los Angeles
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 09/12/2016
Number of hits: 82
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.813
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|18
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|141
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.