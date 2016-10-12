The Increasing Popularity of Educational Games and Toys

âClassic educational games are making a comeback after consumers seen the rise to electronic games and its effect on child development.

(firmenpresse) - Classic [educational games](http://www.somasix.com/) and toys for children is making a comeback in the past year after consumers seen the rise to electronic games and its effect on child development. According to stats, more and more parents are making the switch to classic games due to its influence on their childrenÂÂs behavior and evident intellectual performance.



Somasix, locally owned business popular for their ecofriendly educational toys, speaks up about how parents are making the wiser choice in investing in classic [educational toys](http://www.somasix.com/products/alphabet-magnets) over digital ones.



ÂÂThe demand for classic toys is on the rise and not just because itÂÂs hip or adds to the retrospective vibe. TodayÂÂs parents are slowly seeing the benefits of investing in non-electronic, classic toys such as [magnetic letters](http://a.co/aaZsVfU), puzzles, cubes, mazes, etc. There is a reason why mothers and fathers of the past generation love these toys. It triggers the imagination,ÂÂ said Obada Yousif, founder of Somasix.



Classic toys like puzzles can help promote a childÂÂs ability to think and sharpen his logic. Another good example is magnetic ABC letters, which can help a child improve his vocabulary, sentence construction and understanding language.



Experts also believe that classic educational toys have more long-term value in the fact that they can be played for a longer duration. While most electronic games tend to be swapped out within just a few weeks or months, classic games, on the other hand, can be passed down from one child to the next.



ÂÂBasically, these toys build family memories which is priceless. No price tag can ever be placed on the value of the laughter and excitement you share with your children just because you played a simple game of spelling with them,ÂÂ said Yousif. These are the memories that young children will keep forever until they age.



An additional benefit of choosing educational toys is how it helps in promoting family time and bonding. As compared to electronic games, wherein a child can bury himself in a handheld computer game with no interaction with the family, classic toys are built around interaction and team work.





These games help promote conversations with the family and can improve a childÂÂs social skills. Board games are a great example of toys that the family can bond over. When the entire family gets involved in the education and gameplay of the child, it helps to forge relationships.



According to experts, family bonding is crucial especially for young children as it is when values are passed on and taught by their parents. ÂÂMost parents think itÂÂs a simple game but it is the perfect set up to teach a child how to react to winning and how to handle losing. These are fundamental values they should learn from the parents,ÂÂ said Yousif.



Regardless of the childÂÂs age, there are going to be family-friendly, educational and creative toys available. It gives parents the opportunity to purchase a toy which will not have a novelty that is going to wear off after a very short amount time. It's a win-win situation, which benefits both the child and the family unit.





