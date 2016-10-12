âSomasix Launches Spell it Out Contest on Facebook

Somasix launches first ever contest on Facebook. Winning entry will be receiving $20 Amazon Gift Card and a Magnetic Letters Kit.

(firmenpresse) - The biggest and most fun giveaway contest on Facebook is finally here! Somasix, locally owned business known for their ecofriendly educational toys and [magnetic letters](http://www.somasix.com), launches their first ever contest game on their Facebook page called ÂÂSpell it Out ÂÂ 4 Pics 1 Word EditionÂÂ.



Somasix founder Obada Yousif talks about how the team behind one of AmazonÂÂs top selling [magnetic letters and numbers product](http://a.co/dLjkg5c) has conceptualized about this contest. "The team is super excited in doing this giveaway contest. ItÂÂs been talked about for months and now, itÂÂs finally launched,ÂÂ said Yousif. The winner will receive a $20 gift card they can use on Amazon and a kit of SomasixÂÂ new and improved magnetic letters.



Somasix is doing this in line of the teamÂÂs mission that is to promote fun learning and further push the comeback of classic educational toys everybody knows and love.



According to Yousif, classic educational toys are making a huge comeback in the past years as the demand for it rises versus its electronic counterpart. Statistics confirmed that more parents today prefer traditional, non-electronic games for their children due to its proven benefit in a childÂÂs intellectual and social development. ÂÂThis is something Somasix has long been passionate about. Educational toys are not simply toys that promotes learning, itÂÂs also about fun and family bonding,ÂÂ said Yousif.



Yousif added, everyone is invited to join in the contest. It is open to mothers, fathers, and children of all ages who would appreciate receiving a pack of magnetic letters.



The mechanics quite simple:



1. Somasix will be posting their version of 4 pics 1 word on their [Facebook Page](http://facebook.com/somasixtoys)



2. Participants are welcome to guess the word features in the photo collage



3. In the comments section, they have to post a picture of either themselves, their child, or anybody who they think would appreciate receiving a magnetic letters kit. The person in the picture should write the correct spelling of the featured word either through magnetic letters, letter blocks, or just by writing it down on a piece of paper.





4. The entry with the most ÂÂLikesÂÂ wins the prize from Somasix.



Entries will be accepted until December 17, 2016 at exactly 12AM. The voting polls will be closed by December 19, 2016 at exactly 12AM. Somasix will announce the winner on the 20th of December.





http://somasix.com



