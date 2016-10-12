My Energy Geek Enhances Website With Easy Energy Saving Tips

The renewable energy companys website helps customers save money on energy bills

(firmenpresse) - My Energy Geek, a Florida company that focuses on renewable energy solutions for homes, has included a section on its website devoted to advising readers regarding ways they may currently be able to reduce energy coststhe amount they pay on their monthly utility bill. Though My Energy Geek provides renewable and solar energy equipment, many of the tips they provide are able to be implemented without any monetary investment in or changes to the homes energy system.



The section of My Energy Geeks website devoted to potential energy cost-saving actions is found by clicking on the Why Choose Solar? option at the top of the page. The first set of energy-saving tips is related to the heating & cooling aspects of a home. My Energy Geek advises switching the ceiling fan to turn in a counter-clockwise direction in the summer. In the winter, they advise running the fan at a lower speed but in the opposite direction. This improves the overall efficiency of the appliance and preserves its functionality. The renewable energy company further advises the tactic of setting a homes thermostat fan to the auto setting. This setting allows the home to be heated and cooled only during necessary times. Many are unaware of the degree to which their thermostat settings may be unnecessarily wasting energy. For times when homeowners are going on vacation during winter months, My Energy Geek advises on their website to set the thermostat to 60 degrees and not turning it off. This ensures that a large amount of energy is not wasted heating an empty home but that the homes systems are able to remain functioning in the event of extremely cold weather.



The cost-saving section of the website also provides advice related to water heating and lighting aspects of a home, as well as the use of electronics. My Energy Geek recommends lowering the water heater temperature setting to 120 degrees from the usual 140. They note that this reduction in temperature saves energy while maintaining water that is hot enough for cleaning dishes and taking showers. LED light bulbs are mentioned as an effective lighting efficiency mechanism, as my Energy Geek notes their use of up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs. Regarding the use of electronics, the company recommends plugging multiple devices or appliances into a power strip and then turning the entire strip off when not using the devices. More money saving details can be found at http://myenergygeek.com/why-choose-solar/





My Energy Geek is a company devoted to the many benefits of renewable energy solutions, like solar energy generating equipment, that it provides to customers. The company acknowledges the importance, both for the company and for their customers, of achieving a positive environmental impact while simultaneously achieving the cost saving benefits associated with investing in increased home energy production and efficiency. The company offers a free home energy evaluation and may be contacted using the information listed below.



Contact:

My Energy Geek

Address: 3218 East Colonial Drive, Suite G, Orlando, FL 32803

Phone: (407) 901-5001

Email: info(at)MyEnergyGeek.com

Website: http://myenergygeek.com/





