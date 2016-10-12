Cincinnati Internet Marketing Digital Video Production Services Launched

Local Buzz Connect, a local video marketing agency based in Cincinnati, launched a wide range of digital video marketing services. From promotional videos to professional interviews, the company offers business owners completely customized video services as well as monthly special coupons from local business.

(firmenpresse) - Local Buzz Connect, a local video marketing agency based in Cincinnati, launched a wide range of digital video marketing services.



More information is available at [http://localbuzzconnect.com](http://localbuzzconnect.com/).



Online marketing has grown tremendously over the past decade, as more and more businesses look for strategies to reach the multitude of people using the internet to purchase different services. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients used online reviews or Google searches in deciding which online services to use. This means a potential doubling of all clients for businesses without an online presence.



Social media has opened a large market for businesses looking to grow their client base. As Twitter, Facebook and YouTube become more popular than ever before, business owners invest in large marketing campaigns targeted at more and more specific population groups.



One of the most powerful forms of online marketing is video promotion. As the visual is one of the most powerful mediums, solid video marketing can attract new clients while also boosting business credibility.



If done correctly, it can also create a professional image by highlighting informational content rather than overt advertising. As a form of content marketing, therefore, video marketing is extremely powerful.



Local Buzz Connect offers complete digital video marketing solutions for online businesses.



The company creates professional marketing videos fully customized to the clientÂÂs preference. Through the [Local Buzz Connection Program](http://www.localbuzzconnect.com/ohio/cincinnati/web-marketingville-cincinnati-oh/), Local Buzz Connect also offers interested clients the possibility to conduct a video interview, which is thereafter included in the final business marketing video. This strategy is designed to increase business credibility and domain authority.



The Cincinnati video marketing company syndicates the videos on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media, in order to reach as large a market as possible.





The company currently offers different specials for selected local businesses each month. Coupons can be found at http://localbuzzconnect.com/ohio/cincinnati/best-red-wing-boots-cincinnati-coupon.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





More information:

http://www.LocalBuzzConnect.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Local Buzz Connect

http://www.LocalBuzzConnect.com

PressRelease by

Local Buzz Connect

Requests:

+15134895550

Date: 12/10/2016 - 10:27

Language: English

News-ID 512015

Character count: 2775

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Local Buzz Connect

Ansprechpartner: Ken Geers

Stadt: Cincinnati

Telefon: +15134895550



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 09/12/2016



Number of hits: 88



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease