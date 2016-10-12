Cincinnati Reputation Management Brand Awareness Marketing Services Launched

Web Marketingville, a Cincinnati reputation management agency, launched a wide range of brand awareness and reputation marketing services. The company offers personalized reports, custom-designed review pages and comprehensive reputation training courses for business staff.

More information is available at http://localbuzzconnect.com/ohio/cincinnati/reputation-marketing-web-marketingville-cincinnati.



Online marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, with heavy business investment in ad campaigns, social media marketing and search engine optimization. Recent reports show that up to 90% of all clients used online reviews or search engines to look for online services.



According to a recent study, online reviews have the highest influence among all online marketing parameters on the final buying decision, being second only to friend recommendations. This translates into large investments being made in reputation management and brand awareness services, in an effort to encourage clients to leave positive reviews.



[Web Marketingville](http://www.WebMarketingville.com) offers a comprehensive range of reputation management services for clients in the Cincinnati area, as well as national and international businesses.



The first step in the reputation management and brand awareness strategy is identifying the current online business presence of the client. The experts at Web Marketingville work towards creating a comprehensive review and strategy report, which can then be used as the basis for further brand awareness efforts.



Web Marketingville then creates custom review pages that encourage the clients to leave feedback. Any review is monitored and sent back to the business, so that appropriate action may be quickly taken, if necessary.



Negative reviews can therefore be followed by the company solving the solution and letting the client know in the comments section. This proves to be a very powerful confidence builder, showing the client that the business is serious and professional, and the customer relations department is prompt.





Web Marketingville also offers staff training courses via the Reputation Training Center. The course aims to familiarize business staff with the importance of online reviews and prompt client response, with a view to generate a more client-oriented business climate.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website. Web Marketingville can also be found on Facebook at https://facebook.com/WebMarketingville





