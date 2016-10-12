Art-Domains will rank better

(PresseBox) - The relationship between better ranking and the new top-level domains was proved by a study of Searchmetrics for Berlin-domains. Websites with Berlin-Domains frequently place better than websites with .de domains and .com domains in regional searches with Google. The result of the study by Searchmetrics can be summarized as follows:

"42% of searches show that .berlin domains rank better locally ."

The study of Total Websites in Houston shows that the results by Searchmetrics can be generalized to all new top level domains, including the new Art-Domains: It was proved that Google uses the domain endings of the New Top Level Domains as a key element for the assessment of domains. Total sites draws as a conclusion:

"It is clear that the new top-level domains improve the ranking in search engines."

If you do not want to build a new website for the new Art-Domain, you should know, it is easy to forward your existing URL or domain to your new Art-Domain.

The Sunrise period of the Art-Domains lasts from 7 December 2016 to the 7th February 2017. You can register at the Sunrise Period with a brand. You must register your trade mark at the Trademark Clearinghouse beforehand.

As Artnews.com reports, 60 famous institutions have already opted for the Art-Domain. We quote as an example the museums amont the early adopters:

Art Institute of Chicago

Centre Pompidou

Guggenheim Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

M+ Museum

MALBA: Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires

MAXXI: Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo

Multimedia Art Museum

Museo Tamayo

Power Station of Art



Stedelijk Museum

Tate

Van Abbemuseum

Walker Art Center

WIELS Contemporary Art Center

Hans-Peter Oswald

http://www.domainregistry.de/art-domain.html

http://www.domainregistry.de/art-domains.html





PressRelease by

Secura GmbH

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/10/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 512019

Character count: 2341

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Secura GmbH

Stadt: Koeln





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease