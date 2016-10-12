Art-Domains will rank better

(PresseBox) - The relationship between better ranking and the new top-level domains was proved by a study of Searchmetrics for Berlin-domains. Websites with Berlin-Domains frequently place better than websites with .de domains and .com domains in regional searches with Google. The result of the study by Searchmetrics can be summarized as follows:
"42% of searches show that .berlin domains rank better locally ."
The study of Total Websites in Houston shows that the results by Searchmetrics can be generalized to all new top level domains, including the new Art-Domains: It was proved that Google uses the domain endings of the New Top Level Domains as a key element for the assessment of domains. Total sites draws as a conclusion:
"It is clear that the new top-level domains improve the ranking in search engines."
If you do not want to build a new website for the new Art-Domain, you should know, it is easy to forward your existing URL or domain to your new Art-Domain.
The Sunrise period of the Art-Domains lasts from 7 December 2016 to the 7th February 2017. You can register at the Sunrise Period with a brand. You must register your trade mark at the Trademark Clearinghouse beforehand.
As Artnews.com reports, 60 famous institutions have already opted for the Art-Domain. We quote as an example the museums amont the early adopters:
Art Institute of Chicago
Centre Pompidou
Guggenheim Museum
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami)
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
M+ Museum
MALBA: Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires
MAXXI: Museo nazionale delle arti del XXI secolo
Multimedia Art Museum
Museo Tamayo
Power Station of Art
Stedelijk Museum
Tate
Van Abbemuseum
Walker Art Center
WIELS Contemporary Art Center
Hans-Peter Oswald
http://www.domainregistry.de/art-domain.html
http://www.domainregistry.de/art-domains.html
