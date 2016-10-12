U4NBA.com My Park Double Rep Weekend Started with Loads of Offers for NBA MT Buyers

U4NBA.com, an online store that sells NBA MT, recently kick started their Double Rep weekend which started on November 24.

(firmenpresse) - USA - U4NBA.com, an online store selling NBA MT, is soon to launch its My Park, Park After Dark with hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg. U4NBA.com recently launched NBA 2K17 MyPark Double Rep weekend for its valued customers. Ronnie from U4NBA.com recently confirmed that the e-store will hold its Thanksgiving Sale for four days starting from November 24. The owners maintained that their customers can draw in more savings and bigger benefits on NBA MT purchase starting November 24 and.



They also added that they will run promotional events throughout the NBA 2K17 lifecycle and these events will all be aimed at reaching more benefits to their buyers. Before this, the e-store launched a Mountain Dew 3x Tournament, along with many other exciting promotional events such as Ante-Up, Rival Day, House Rule and Around the Park. With the NBA 2K17 MyPark Double Rep Weekend already been started, fans of the MMORPG who are also loyal buyers of U4NBA can draw huge benefits. The NBA 2K17 MyPark weekend gives their buyers a chance to double their reputation by completing certain challenges in the MyPark. The most effective thing that the earned reputation can be used for is to snag more savings from the online store itself.



Right when the U4NBA 2K17 MyPark Double Rep weekend comes to a close, the online store owners will bring more fun and excitement in MyPark. The Park After Dark event is set to begin on November 26, which will feature the likes of Snoop Dogg. MyPark will eventually be transformed into a music destination for the avid fans of NBA 2K17.



However, the owners maintained that before getting on the MyPark bandwagon, one must earn as many rewards as he can during the Double Rep Weekend. Also, the owners said that one after another activity will be lined up for the gamers across the world, as they believe one might want to buy NBA MT for having a lot of fun. The Park After Dark activities are about to begin and the owners have already started receiving positive messages from their buyers.





