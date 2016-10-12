Herbal Pet Shampoo Hypoallergenic Natural Hygiene Soap Spa Collection Launched

Soap Club, a natural handmade soap and hygiene products manufacturer, launched a new collection of herbal and hypoallergenic pet shampoo and soap. Soap Club products are created using natural ingredients to eliminate the health risks associated with commercial chemical pet hygiene products.

(firmenpresse) - Soap Club, a producer of organic, traditionally-manufactured soap and other hygiene products, launched a new collection of herbal hypoallergenic pet shampoo and soap.



More information is available at http://soap.club/collections/the-pet-spa.



Pet ÂÂ especially dog ÂÂ owners have always been concerned about the health of their animal companions. Dog breeds with long or thick fur, for instance, need particular fur and skin care, as they are sensitive to a host of health issues, from matting to severe skin conditions.



It is no surprise then that pet shampoo is one of the most sought-after pet care products. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding the safety of some commercial products, especially those manufactured from certain synthetic chemical substances.



Some chemical compounds have been found to cause cancer after prolonged use. Such is the case with Diethlanolamine (DEA), a substance found in many commercial dog shampoo. This substance has been known to cause cancer, and in 2012 it has been included in CaliforniaÂÂs list of Chemicals Known to the State to Cause Cancer or Reproductive Toxicity.



Artificial colors are also known to increase the risk of cancer. They are present in many commercial dog shampoos under labels such as FD&C or Yellow 5.



Some dog shampoos contain formaldehyde under different labels. This chemical substance attacks the nervous system, leading in some cases to irreparable damage. Formaldehyde is found in compounds such as doazolidinyl or imidazolidinyl urea, and quarternjum-15.



The safer option seems to be herbal and hypoallergenic pet shampoo, which is most of the times free of potentially harmful chemicals.



The new [natural pet shampoo](http://soap.club/collections/the-pet-spa/products/pet-spa-natural-shampoo-conditioner-and-lavender-finishing-spray) and soap collection from Soap Club is based on traditional soap production processes. The ingredients are entirely natural and hypoallergenic, drastically reducing the risks associate with chemical products.





All Soap Club [natural dog shampoos](http://a.co/brqjznK) are manually made according to traditional soap making principles, and they have been aged up to six weeks in order to prolong the aromatic properties.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





More information:

http://soap.club



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Soap.Club

http://soap.club

PressRelease by

Soap.Club

Requests:

(813) 990-0935

Date: 12/10/2016 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 512026

Character count: 2749

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Soap.Club

Ansprechpartner: Connie Farrar

Stadt: Vaughan

Telefon: (813) 990-0935



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 10/12/2016



Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease