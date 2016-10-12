3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom Homes in Hickory Hills, Illinois For Sale

Hickory Hills is a somewhat small city located in the state of Illinois. With a population of 14,177 people and two constituent neighborhoods, Hickory Hills is the 174th largest community in Illinois. Hickory Hills real estate is some of the most expensive in Illinois, although Hickory Hills house values don't compare to the most expensive real estate in the U.S. Hickory Hills is neither predominantly blue-collar nor white-collar, instead having a mixed workforce of both blue-collar and white-collar jobs. Overall, Hickory Hills is a city of sales and office workers, service providers and professionals. There are especially a lot of people living in Hickory Hills who work in office and administrative support, sales jobs and management occupations.



Also of interest is that Hickory Hills has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US. In Hickory Hills, however, the average commute to work is quite long. On average, people spend 31.53 minutes each day getting to work, which is significantly higher than the national average. One bright side is that local public transit is widely used, so it may be an option to avoid the headache of driving in the heavy traffic by leaving the car at home and taking transit. Despite being a small city, Hickory Hills has a lot of people using the train to get to and from work every day. Most of these people on the train are using it to get to good jobs in other cities.



The people who call Hickory Hills home describe themselves as belonging to a variety of racial and ethnic groups. The greatest number of Hickory Hills residents report their race to be White, followed by Black or African-American. Hickory Hills also has a sizeable Hispanic population (people of Hispanic origin can be of any race). People of Hispanic or Latino origin account for 12.33% of the cityÂÂs residents. Important ancestries of people in Hickory Hills include Polish, Irish, German, Italian, Lithuanian and Jordanian.





Hickory Hills also has a high percentage of its population that was born in another country: 28%.



The languages spoken by people in Hickory Hills are diverse. These are tabulated as the languages people preferentially speak when they are at home with their families. The most common language spoken in Hickory Hills is English. Other important languages spoken here include Polish, Arabic, Spanish and Other Indo-European.



