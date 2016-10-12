Exfoliating Soap Winter Body Scrubbing Natural Handmade Collection Launched

Soap Club, a natural handmade soap producer, announced a winter collection of handmade natural exfoliating soap. The handmade scrubbing soap is produced from natural ingredients and contains no allergens, making it suitable for all age groups and skin types.

(firmenpresse) - Soap Club, a natural [handmade soap](http://soap.club/collections/the-scent-store/products/dawn-haze-natural-soap) producer, announced a new collection of exfoliating handmade soaps for the winter season.



More information is available at [http://soap.club](http://soap.club/).



Skin care is essential for general well-being, as skin is the largest organ in the human body, and the main protector against external damaging factors.



Skin exfoliation is the process through which dead cells on the surface of the skin are removed. As the body grows older, the skin cell replacement process slows down. This often leads to accumulations of dead cells on the surface of the skin, which may lead to unpleasant conditions such as dry skin, blemishes and even acne.



In the winter season especially, as the need to wash regularly becomes less pressing due to the cold temperatures, skin exfoliation becomes even more important. Failure to regularly exfoliate during the winter leads to accumulations of different substances on the skin, such as oil, dirt, debris and dead skin cells. In turn, these substances cause the above-mentioned negative consequences.



Furthermore, air humidity is lower during winter times, which means that dead cells are less likely to be removed from the surface of the skin via natural perspiration. This increases the need for manual exfoliation.



The winter handmade [exfoliating soap](http://a.co/9q8LM67) collection from Soap Club aims to help people of all ages safely and effectively exfoliate their skin.



The natural handmade scrubbing soap collection comes in a variety of flavors, from floral and fruited scents to stronger scents such as coffee or orange.



Soap Club soaps only contain gentle natural exfoliating agents that do not harm the skin, making their products suitable for all age groups. As there are no parabens, preservatives or petroleum in Soap Club soaps, the risk of allergy is minimal.





The soap making process is based on traditional methods, each soap bar being aged up to six weeks.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





http://soap.club



Soap.Club

http://soap.club

