Somasix's New Magnetic ABC Letters is Not an Ordinary Refrigerator Magnet

Somasix introduces new and improved magnetic alphabet letters to Amazon USA in their recent product relaunch.

(firmenpresse) - Locally owned business Somasix finally announced the relaunch of their [Magnetic ABC Letters](http://somasix.com) on Amazon United States. For more than a year, the makers of ecofriendly educational toys have been redesigning their famous Magnetic Letters kit which is one of the bestselling products of its niche on Amazon.



ÂÂThe Somasix Team takes pride in introducing our new and improved ABC refrigerator magnets kit, which has been in development since last year,ÂÂ said Dr. Obada Yousif, founder of Somasix. The new magnetic letters kit is an upgrade of their previous product, which highlight is the improved quality and color vibrance.



According to Yousif, the team is eying on improving the way a child learns how to read and spell through top quality educational toys starting with their classic refrigerator ABC magnets. Educational toys such as magnetic letters have long been used by parents and academic facilities to inject fun in learning especially for young children. Studies prove that children who associate fun with learning have higher tendencies to excel academically.



[Magnetic letters](http://www.somasix.com/products/alphabet-magnets), for instance, may teach a child beyond spelling and reading. Researchers found that children who have been introduced to magnetic letters at an earlier age are able to develop their color hearing or the ability to see and associate letters and words with color.



Yousif said, "The team wanted to try something new with [Magnetic ABC Letters](http://a.co/aaZsVfU). Anyone familiar with the Educational Toys market will probably have noticed how everyone else seems to produce mediocre or substandard magnetic letters. This is a problem because it can easily get broken especially if played by very young children."



So as a breath of fresh air, SomasixÂÂ new and improved Magnetic ABC Letters is made with high quality non-toxic, Lead and BPA-free plastic which is thick enough to last longer than ordinary magnetic letters.





"Somasix used a plastic like material that is more durable than foam and definitely won't cause splinters like wooden ones," said Yousif. It is also waterproof, chew proof, and, most importantly, washable, and guaranteed to won't scratch the fridge door.



Each kit includes all 26 uppercase letters, 26 lowercase letters, and all 10 digits (from 0 through 9).



Somasix magnetic letters and numbers are big and chunky, which makes them easy for small hands to play with, colorful, and strong, so they won't fall off the kitchen refrigerator on to the floor where they could present a choking hazard for both young children and pets.



The six different colors (blue, orange, green, purple, red, and yellow) are bright and make the individual letters easy to differentiate. It is suitable for all sorts of fun home and classroom activities.



Somasix chose to make this move because Somasix wants reliable magnetic ABC letters that can be played and passed down from one child to another.



ÂÂSomasix has always been about building precious memories for families. And the best way to do that is through classic toys that everyone all know and love playing with,ÂÂ said Yousif.



Somasix is set to do more product releases in 2017.





More information:

http://somasix.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Somasix

http://somasix.com

PressRelease by

Somasix

Requests:

+1+13156364466

Date: 12/10/2016 - 19:04

Language: English

News-ID 512039

Character count: 3484

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Somasix

Ansprechpartner: Obada Yousif

Stadt: Los Angeles



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 10/12/2016



Number of hits: 95



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease