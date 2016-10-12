Free Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online Training Launched by BeVishnu Consulting

BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited's new Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online Training provides free information for students who want to get a job and working professional who want to get promoted or switch job. Learning this technology will help them become a Highly Paid CRM Implementation Consultants.

(firmenpresse) - BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited is offering a free training course that students and working professionals can learn on demand. The training is available online (self-paced) and will take 1 Hour 30 Minutes.



For full details, interested parties are encouraged to view the website at [www.OnlineCRMTraining.com/FREE](http://www.onlinecrmtraining.com/FREE).



Areas of Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online Training that will be covered include:



1. Microsoft Dynamics CRM Basics ÂÂ Learn the basics of Microsoft Dynamics CRM to become an expert.



2. Microsoft Dynamics CRM Functional Modules ÂÂ Learn the core modules of Microsoft Dynamics CRM to become a functional expert. Participants will learn about Sales, Marketing and Customer Service modules of Microsoft Dynamics CRM.



3. Microsoft Dynamics CRM Administration & Security ÂÂ Learn how to administer Microsoft Dynamics CRM, understand the security model of Microsoft Dynamics CRM and learn to create records and start using the application.



There are no specific prerequisites to attend this training program. Interested parties should have basic computer skills and should be able to use Web Browsers like Internet Explorer, Google Chrome or any other Web Browser to access the internet.



When asked about the reasons behind the decision to provide free training on such an in-demand topic, Abhay Sharma, Lead Trainer & Managing Director of BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited said,



"In todayÂÂs ever-changing technology world, if individuals are not upgrading their skills by learning latest trends then becoming obsolete is inevitable. We at BeVishnu are on a mission to help students and working professionals increase their income and fast track their career growth by training them on high demand business solutions which keep them competent and competitive in the technology space and creates a long-lasting positive impact on their career and personal life. Free training will help them decide if this is the right technology for them and they can choose to advance their career in that particular field".





Currently, BeVishnu is focusing on launching five new training programs in the first quarter of 2017, and these will be made available through their website.



Customers who have specific questions about the training itself may contact BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited via their website. [www.onlinecrmtraining.com](http://www.onlinecrmtraining.com/FREE) or email at Abhay(at)OnlineCRMTraining.com.



About BeVishnu Consulting:



BeVishnu Consulting is a startup founded by two young entrepreneurs - Abhay Sharma and Jyoti Sharma. The company is based in Bangalore, India. High demand enterprise business solutionÂÂs training is the company's main project.





More information:

http://www.onlinecrmtraining.com/FREE



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited

http://www.onlinecrmtraining.com/FREE

PressRelease by

BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited

Requests:

+918285000202

Date: 12/10/2016 - 21:00

Language: English

News-ID 512040

Character count: 3179

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BeVishnu Consulting Private Limited

Ansprechpartner: Abhay Sharma

Stadt: Bengaluru, Karnataka



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 10/12/2016



Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease