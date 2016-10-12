Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home Gives Affordable Funeral and Cremation Service

(firmenpresse) - Well-known in the New Jersey and New York area, the Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home has been providing the highest quality funeral services since being founded in 1928. Scapa-Las Rosas Funeral Home caters to the Dunellen, New Jersey community with pride. Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home serves all faiths and nationalities, and can be counted upon to give professional and respectful service to all who turn to them in their time of need. Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home may be accessed by those with disabilities. They are always available to answer questions, so feel free to call at any time. Families may also visit http://www.scarpalasrosasfh.com/.



Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home is part of the New Jersey Pre-Paid Funeral Trust Fund, and can help families with pre-arrangements and pre-funding options. Families may speak in person with a friendly and understanding funeral director at Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home or may use the Online Pre-Arrangements Form first. Operating for almost a century, Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home is well-respected in the community and can be trusted with pre-payment monies.



Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home also provides domestic mortuary shipping and repatriation services and is recognized by consulates and embassies around the globe. They handle all airline travel and documentation, taking all responsibilities off of families. They arrange for the local transport of loved ones from where he or she passed away to the funeral home or to the crematory. These services are rendered at a highly competitive price.



Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home employs experts in all areas of the funeral process. They clean and sanitize the deceased, apply cosmetology, restorative services, embalming, hairstyling, dressing and casketing following strict guidelines and standards. Should one decide upon an open casket viewing, he or she can be sure that the deceased loved one will have the best possible look.



Please consider Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home when planning a loved oneÂÂs funeral for a dignified and affordable service. The funeral directors there help families put together the obituary and make sure it gets sent to all of the newspapers chosen. Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home offers a large assortment of coffins to choose from, in many styles, colors and materials. If cremation of the departed is selected, they arrange direct cremations, a funeral service prior to the cremation and a memorial service at any time after the cremation. They get in contact with the crematorium to obtain pricing and other pieces of vital information. Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home also offers a wide selection of cremation caskets, cremation containers and cremation urns to hold the remains of loved ones.





They will guide families in choosing the right time for the funeral, get in touch with clergy to speak at the service and contact any musicians that the family would like to have present. If requested, Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home will handle all of the floral arrangements. They provide attendees with memorial merchandise such as prayer cards, tribute DVDs and a register book. They take care of flowers, the register book and photographs so as to return them at the conclusion of the service.



In order to close the decedentÂÂs accounts and settle his or her estate, a family will need certified copies of the death certificate. Through Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home, a family may obtain as many as it requires. They also assist families in matters of insurance claims, Social Security benefits and VeteranÂÂs benefits.





Scarpa-Las Rosas

http://www.scarpalasrosasfh.com

