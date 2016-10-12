Government of Canada Invests $360,725 in Improvements to Gibsons' Community Infrastructure

The Sunshine Coast celebrated the announcement of $360,000 in Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program funding to the Gibsons Community Building Society, which will support the development of the new Nicholas Sonntag Marine Education Centre and multi-purpose room space located at the Gibsons Public Market.

This new Centre will benefit Sunshine Coast residents by adopting modern technology that will reduce its environmental impact and provide a new education centre and recreation space. This project will also involve the participation of the Squamish First Nation.

Pam Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver - Sunshine Coast - Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today in Gibsons.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"Projects that involve strong partnerships with Indigenous communities and contribute to a cleaner, greener environment are priorities for this Government. I am proud to note that in addition to meeting these goals, the residents of Gibsons will benefit from this new and improved amenity."

"We are very grateful for this significant federal government support of the Nicholas Sonntag Marine Education Centre at the Gibsons Public Market. We look forward to creating an important learning destination where residents and visitors of the Sunshine Coast will experience inspiring and lasting connections to our local Salish Sea waters for generations to come."

"We are thrilled to receive this support from the federal government which reinforces how this community development project demonstrates a partnership with government, community and the corporate sector. The CIP 150 funds celebrates our heritage which is a part of Canada's celebration of our history, but also encourages economic development and building healthy communities for our future"

