(firmenpresse) - Local internet marketing can give companies the competitive advantage, but many Southern Idaho small businesses think its beyond their grasp. Three Strands Marketing provides professional but affordable web design and online marketing solutions to help Magic Valleys businesses prosper.



Having a website lets small business owners position themselves as the experts in their chosen field. It lets potential customers know how they mean business when it comes to producing the goods or services consumers need. As competition in the marketplace grows, first impressions matter more than ever. People are making those first impressions by surfing the web before they even enter a companys doors.



Yellow Pages? Window shopping? Welcome to the internet, the new way to window shop and scrutinize which business to patronize. Not having a website likely means a company is losing business. A poorly designed website could mean that too.



That doesnt just go for businesses competing nationally or locally. Small businesses need to consider local internet marketing if they plan to stay competitive. Millions of local customers use Google and business directories like Yelp to find local businesses in their area. If a business isnt there, its a good chance that business isnt being found as much as it could be.



Consider these statistics. Vistaprint Digital Services surveyed 2,000 consumers and discovered that:



- 34 percent said they are unlikely to shop at a business without a website.

- 45 percent said they are unlikely to shop at a business with a poorly designed website.

- 75 percent said its important to read reviews of a business before visiting it.

- 60 percent expect a small business to have a presence on social media.



That illustrates the importance of having strong local internet marketing and choosing a quality web design company that can meet your needs. Thats why Magic Valley businesses choose Three Strands Marketing.





Three Strands Marketing is a full-service website design and local internet marketing company based outside of Twin Falls. The company serves as a regional website design and internet marketing professional, specializing in mobile friendly website design, website hosting and search engine optimization in the Southern Idaho region.



Three Strands internet marketers combine strategic research-based practices with unparalleled industry knowledge to provide clients a broad marketing approach including website design, social media marketing, reputation management and search engine optimization.



We are your local internet marketing company based right here in Southern Idaho, said owner Chris Myhre. We strive to be able to customize our services to meet our customers needs and their budget.



Three Strands Marketing can create, organize, establish and manage the local web presence of clients in the Magic Valley area and throughout the United States. For more information or a free consultation, visit www.threestrandsmarketing.com or call 208-591-5587.



