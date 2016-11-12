James Shaw Releases 'Effect Of Recession On Entrepreneurship' Infographic

New Infographic Depicts The Impact Had OnEntrepreneurship As A Result Of The Recession

(firmenpresse) - James S. Shaw, the renowned equity trading guru and philanthropist announced the release of a new infographic depicting the rise of entrepreneurship in recent years, as a direct result of the 2007-09 financial crisis.



The infographic covers the who, what, when, where and why, confirming that the recession was the major contributing factor in the rise of entrepreneurship worldwide.Themes addressed in "Effect of Recession on Entrepreneurship" include:



- The domino effect of the recession

- Impact of recession on an entrepreneur

- Recent trends in entrepreneurship

- Challenges faced by entrepreneurs



"Recession brings with it a number of impacts that affect a person" said Georgia native, Jim Shaw, "I am proud to release 'The Effect of Recession on Entrepreneurship' to show what hard-working Americans can do." Shaw continued, "As you will see in the infographic, North America leads the world in innovativeness and entrepreneurship, while also being more ambitious and optimistic than a European entrepreneur."



The infographic is based on empirical research, economic commentary and information collected by several organizations, in order to provide this motivational digital pamphlet.



James S. Shaw operates a commercial real estate and private equity investment firm in Atlanta, GA. Recognized in the financial industry as a self-made investor, he brings significant skills to his business gained through years of working in various aspects of finance.



For more information about James S. Shaw, visit http://aboutjamesshaw.com/



Effect Of Recession On Entrepreneurship

