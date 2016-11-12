       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


James Shaw Releases 'Effect Of Recession On Entrepreneurship' Infographic

New Infographic Depicts The Impact Had OnEntrepreneurship As A Result Of The Recession

ID: 512047
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - James S. Shaw, the renowned equity trading guru and philanthropist announced the release of a new infographic depicting the rise of entrepreneurship in recent years, as a direct result of the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The infographic covers the who, what, when, where and why, confirming that the recession was the major contributing factor in the rise of entrepreneurship worldwide.Themes addressed in "Effect of Recession on Entrepreneurship" include:

- The domino effect of the recession
- Impact of recession on an entrepreneur
- Recent trends in entrepreneurship
- Challenges faced by entrepreneurs

"Recession brings with it a number of impacts that affect a person" said Georgia native, Jim Shaw, "I am proud to release 'The Effect of Recession on Entrepreneurship' to show what hard-working Americans can do." Shaw continued, "As you will see in the infographic, North America leads the world in innovativeness and entrepreneurship, while also being more ambitious and optimistic than a European entrepreneur."

The infographic is based on empirical research, economic commentary and information collected by several organizations, in order to provide this motivational digital pamphlet.

James S. Shaw operates a commercial real estate and private equity investment firm in Atlanta, GA. Recognized in the financial industry as a self-made investor, he brings significant skills to his business gained through years of working in various aspects of finance.

For more information about James S. Shaw, visit http://aboutjamesshaw.com/

CONTACT:
Andrew Scherer
Address: Atlanta, GA
Phone: 310-627-2486
Email: andrew(at)marketerscenter.com
Website: https://www.marketerscenter.com



More information:
http://https://www.marketerscenter.com



Keywords (optional):

james-shaw,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/11/2016 - 06:33
Language: English
News-ID 512047
Character count: 1934
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Effect Of Recession On Entrepreneurship

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.832
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 165


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z