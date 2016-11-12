Baglic Celebrates Christmas by Offering 40% Discount for December

Baglic offers a 40% discount on all their Tennis Elbow Brace sizes in December

(firmenpresse) - Baglic offers a 40% discount on all their Tennis Elbow Brace sizes in December.



Baglic, an established leader in Elbow Braces products, has come up with some exceptional deals for its esteemed and prospective clients on Amazon.com. As a celebration of Cyber Monday, Baglic is offering a special discount prices for their prime tennis elbow brace.



Christmas Season is coming and getting the perfect gift does not have to be a difficult task. When we approach this important date, many companies decide to offer their products at incredible prices in order to attract new customers and increase sales. This is the case of the Baglic company. During the month of December, Baglic will be offering all their tennis elbow braces sizes with a 40% discount for Amazon customers and only in the US market. At first glance this does not seem much, but considering that their products today, already have a 40% discount, this is representing a substantial total saving.



Baglic Tennis Elbow Sleeves are made to help people with tendonitis to support their arm joint. Most people over 40 who perform repetitive arm movements suffer from this condition. Baglic Sleeves are made of spandex, nylon and silk and may be used under a variety of conditions.



Baglic Tennis Elbow Braces list price is $24.99 for medium and large sizes. Currently, those are available for $14.99 until company releases any further announcement. With these discount offer customers will be paying $8.99 with free shipping for Amazon prime members. This is the lowest price we have ever offered our tennis elbow sleeves to date says sales manager James Carter. With this special offer we hope to double our daily sales during this month of December said Carter.



Baglic will be releasing this discount coupon thought Facebook campaign to people showing interest on their products. But customers that want to take advantage of their offer could also visit www.baglic.com/coupon . Each of the coupons is valid throughout a month of December, and can be availed by the new as well as the existing customers. Each coupon code is effective for one new brace per customer. The offer can only be availed by placing an order on Amazon.com





About Baglic Tennis Elbow Brace



Made from 10% spandex, 38% of nylon, 12% of import latex silk, 40% of silica gel ISO134585 tested materials are free from any toxic and adhesive chemicals, the Baglic Tennis Elbow Brace is safe for general purpose use for elbow pain relief. It is designed with the highest quality standards and technology to ensure the elbow receive the proper pressure at all times. Firmly and gently adjust to the contour and size of the arm providing warmth, and light support to alleviate elbow pain. The product also comes with a no questions asked money back guarantee.



Contact:

The Ed Amazing Store

Phone: 1-787-640-1014

Address: 8237 Supter CI, Orlando, Florida 32822

Email: pr(at)baglic.com





More information:

http://www.amazon.com/shops/ED_Amazing_Store



PressRelease by

Baglic Tennis Elbow Brace

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/11/2016 - 09:13

Language: English

News-ID 512052

Character count: 3134

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Baglic Tennis Elbow Brace



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease