Kickstarter Campaign launched for positive Social Media Campaign: Make America Aloha Again

John Audette, internet marketing pioneer, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Make America Aloha Again, a Social Media Campaign to emphasize the goodness of America.

(firmenpresse) - Sisters, OR - John Audette, internet marketing pioneer, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Make America Aloha Again, a Social Media Campaign to emphasize the goodness of America. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to build out a Make America Aloha Again website and blog as a platform to publicize and discuss acts of Aloha in America and to mount a social media campaign with the same objectives.



On the heels of what is widely believed to be the most negative presidential campaign in modern American political history, internet marketing pioneer John Audette, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to spread love, tolerance, compassion and kindness  or as they say in Hawaii- Aloha.



Audette was inspired by a need to fight the negativity created by the bitter and partisan election and emphasize America's basic goodness  thus the name Make America Aloha Again. We're all familiar with the Hawaiian word "Aloha" which most commonly means hello and goodbye. But that is only the superficial meaning, Said Audette. The real meaning, called the Aloha Spirit, is love, compassion, peace and tolerance. It's a way to live and a way to influence others around you to live the same way. And the more you express it the more it comes back to you.



The Make America Aloha Again campaign seeks to publicize and discuss acts of Aloha in America and to mount a social media campaign with the same objectives. Make America Aloha Again is a grassroots campaign that seeks to give participants an opportunity to express their belief in the goodness of America, as well as a chance to disassociate themselves from those spreading negativity. By wearing or giving a simple bracelet, cap or t-shirt, the campaign organizers hope that people can show others that they believe in their goodness - and in the goodness of America.



The most powerful movements come from the ground up, from the people. Proceeds from this [Kickstarter] campaign will be used to form and fund a MAKE AMERICA ALOHA AGAIN platform, website and blog, and a social media campaign to emphasize and reinforce the inherent goodness of the American people and fight the negativity, says Audette.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $25 or more will receive a "Make America Aloha Again" wristband and embroidered navy blue cap that show support for a positive America.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 30, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2gKZeUa



