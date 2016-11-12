Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Innovative Medical Education Boardgame

Neha Shah, entrepreneur and obstetrics and gynaecology trainee, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Meducational, an innovative medical educational board game geared to medical students and medical professionals.

Everybody loves playing board games, especially those that can teach us something new. Meducational is an innovative new entre in the medical gaming mix that brings fun to medical education. It is a surprisingly entertaining and easy way to teach and learn principles of medical education in a fun and collaborative environment. Meducational is geared toward students, medical professionals and those who are just interested in learning about the practice of medicine.



As a medical student, I felt inundated with countless facts that I needed to learn. I wished that there was a fun way of improving my knowledge. That's how I can up with the idea for Meducational, says Neha Shah.



Meducational is packed full of interesting medical terms. Players split into teams and take turns describing as many words as possible from a given medical category in a one minute time period. For each correctly identified answer, the team moves forward a space on the unique ECG shaped game board. Categories include abdomen, musculoskeletal, pharmacology, chest, head & neck and miscellaneous (including dermatology, endocrinology, pediatrics). The game board also includes bonus rounds, giving the option of playing for double points, making the game even more challenging and fun.



I put together this Kickstarter campaign because I can't build this without support. So if you're a medical student or in the medical field, or know someone who is, please help me make this game a reality. I'm sure you will love it as much as I do, says Neha Shah.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Meducational Kickstarter campaign who pledge £19 or more (about $24) will receive a complete game set of Meducational.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 30, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2gLsUk3



