Ticket Seller Pinpoints New Yearâs Eve Alternatives

A ticket seller suggests people do something out of the ordinary this New Year's Eve.

(firmenpresse) - New YearÂÂs Eve is a still a few weeks away, but many people are already making plans to help bring in the New Year. But a spokesman from [Concert Bank](http://www.concertbank.com/), a third party online ticket seller that specializes in difficult to find tickets, says the special day is the perfect time to take in a great concert.



ÂÂMany artists perform on New YearÂÂs Eve because they understand that not everyone likes to celebrate the New Year in the same way,ÂÂ he says. ÂÂAnd people will have an array of concerts to choose from, no matter what their musical taste is.ÂÂ



So far this year, artists like Phish, Disclosure, Macy Gray, Local H, Billy Joel, Zach Deputy, [Willie Nelson](http://www.concertbank.com/concerts/willie-nelson-tickets/in-austin/acl-live-at-the-moody-theater/december-31-2016), StrangeLove, The Disco Biscuits, Primus, Kool and the Gang, Los Lobos, Citizen Cope, Bruno Mars, Sting, Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, Cheap Trick, The Temptations, Jeezy, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Don Henley, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Duran Duran have all scheduled New YearÂÂs Eve concerts.



ÂÂIt doesnÂÂt matter what city youÂÂre in,ÂÂ says the spokesman, ÂÂchances are there will be a great concert near you.ÂÂ



Why settle for a crowded party or a packed club when thereÂÂs probably a great concert right around the corner?



ÂÂI would advise people who want to take in a concert on New YearÂÂs Eve to get their tickets as soon as possible,ÂÂ says the spokesman. ÂÂBecause the shows sell out quickly as people look for something special to do on the last night of the year.ÂÂ



About: ConcertBank is an independent online ticket broker that specializes in obtaining premium and sold out sports tickets, concert tickets and theater tickets to events nationwide. Ticket price is dependent on the current market price, which is usually above the face value of the ticket.



Those people interested in getting great seats for upcoming concerts are encouraged to visit the website or call 844-425-0512.





