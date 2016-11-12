A ticket seller suggests people do something out of the ordinary this New Year's Eve.
(firmenpresse) - New YearÂÂs Eve is a still a few weeks away, but many people are already making plans to help bring in the New Year. But a spokesman from [Concert Bank](http://www.concertbank.com/), a third party online ticket seller that specializes in difficult to find tickets, says the special day is the perfect time to take in a great concert.
ÂÂMany artists perform on New YearÂÂs Eve because they understand that not everyone likes to celebrate the New Year in the same way,ÂÂ he says. ÂÂAnd people will have an array of concerts to choose from, no matter what their musical taste is.ÂÂ
So far this year, artists like Phish, Disclosure, Macy Gray, Local H, Billy Joel, Zach Deputy, [Willie Nelson](http://www.concertbank.com/concerts/willie-nelson-tickets/in-austin/acl-live-at-the-moody-theater/december-31-2016), StrangeLove, The Disco Biscuits, Primus, Kool and the Gang, Los Lobos, Citizen Cope, Bruno Mars, Sting, Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, Cheap Trick, The Temptations, Jeezy, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Don Henley, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Duran Duran have all scheduled New YearÂÂs Eve concerts.
ÂÂIt doesnÂÂt matter what city youÂÂre in,ÂÂ says the spokesman, ÂÂchances are there will be a great concert near you.ÂÂ
Why settle for a crowded party or a packed club when thereÂÂs probably a great concert right around the corner?
ÂÂI would advise people who want to take in a concert on New YearÂÂs Eve to get their tickets as soon as possible,ÂÂ says the spokesman. ÂÂBecause the shows sell out quickly as people look for something special to do on the last night of the year.ÂÂ
