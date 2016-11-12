Coollang Brought You Intelligent Badminton in the 2016 Macau Open BWF Grand Prix Gold

The 2016 Macau Open BWF Grand Prix Gold attracting worldwide attention was kicked off on 29th November at the Macau Tower Rock Stadium.

(firmenpresse) - The 2016 Macau Open BWF Grand Prix Gold attracting worldwide attention was kicked off on 29th November at the Macau Tower Rock Stadium. As part of the World Badminton Federation Golden Grand Prix series at the third level, this Macau Grand Prix featuring "intelligent technology with badminton" is also eye-catching. It is reported that, in order to reflect the element of intelligence, the organizer invited many leading technology companies in the intelligent badminton development like Shenzhen Coollang Computing Co., Ltd. from Guangdong province to Macau. Big data cloud processing plus intelligent hardware adds the glamour of science and technology to the traditional badminton.



Up till now, the competition has become extremely fierce. Besides the competitive game, brilliant activities beyond the court are also fascinating. As a special guest, the smart technology company, Coollang sports has exclusively set up smart badminton experience zone at the competition site.



In the experience zone, Coollang exhibited the independently produced intelligent equipment ---Coollang Smart Xiaoyu, which can give audiences the firsthand experiences of the changes exerted by the smart hardware on badminton. Coollang Xiaoyu allows you to clearly know your motion parameter and index on the large screen and offers you the scientific advice to improve badminton skills, making the audience present and sportsmen keep raining praises on it.



The intelligent badminton equipment prevail everywhere from the poster to the game site, and it is the first time for technology products including Coollang Xiaoyu to appear at the top badminton event. The Macau Open BWF Grand Prix Gold which has gone through ten years of development, and in the next exciting ten years it will continue to embrace the conception of changing sports through technology. Given the surprises created at the beginning of this year, we have every reason to expect more wonders!



