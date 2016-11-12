Chew.club acquires WyldlifePets.com

Chew.club, has recently announced their acquisition of WyldlifePets.com, makers of the bestselling natural pet food supplier for dogs the Bully Sticks & Beef Tendons.

(firmenpresse) - Fort Lauderdale based dog and cat treats business, Chew.club, has recently announced their acquisition of WyldlifePets.com, makers of the bestselling [natural pet food supplier](http://a.co/534rj0D) for dogs the Bully Sticks & Beef Tendons.



According to Chew.club Founder and CEO Colin Campbell, this is considered a huge step for their then small business. Loyal customers for both Chew.Club and WyldlifePets.com are said to anticipate great things to birth from this acquisition.



Campbell, a serial entrepreneur and dog enthusiast, describes how his passion for his pets inspired him to take their business to the next level. ÂÂThe decision to acquire WyldlifePets is quite personal. Being a fan longtime fan of Wydlife Pets, especially their Bully Sticks, and very passionate about dogs not just for breeding them but treating them as family, has definitely been the turning point. Dogs are no different from humans. They deserve the best from their guardians. It is just right that owners should provide their fur babies with products that are made from natural ingredients. Noto harsh chemicals, which is common in regular dog food. Dogs deserve better. All American dogs deserve better,ÂÂ said Campbell.



[Wyldlife Pets Bully Sticks](http://wyldlifepets.com) and Beef Tendons has consistently been a hit with dog owners since its launch in the Amazon market. It immediately became the second most popular bully stick sold during the past months and has remained a household name when it comes to natural dog treats.



Bully sticks are known for having a natural pungent smell, which dogs go crazy about. Easy to digest, Bully Sticks are a safer alternative to rawhide and other chemically processed dog treats. It is safe for teeth and gums making it the perfect choice to give dogs a delicious boost of protein without the excess fat.



WyldlifeÂÂ Pets Beef Tendons, on the other hand, are known for having its signature texture thatÂÂs designed especially for a canineÂÂs teeth and gums. Made from 100% USDA approved American cattle, the beef tendons are amazingly chewable and contains key nutrients that improve pets' dental health.





Bully Sticks are still currently available on Amazon in packs of 6 (3 Bully sticks and 3 Beef Tendons), and packs of 15 (8 Bully sticks and 7 Beef Tendons). It is packed in resealable containers making it a lot easier to keep in storage.



With the new acquisition, the merged team of Chew.club and Wyldlife Pets are looking forward to introducing more pet products in the market and cater to every dog and dog owner needs.



Chew.club will be focusing on offering natural safe products that dogs love to eat, and owners love to share. The company intends to keep the name Wyldlife BullySticks and add several new products over the coming months. ÂÂAs of now, the team wouldnÂÂt want to disclose any specific plans. But whatÂÂs sure is that the new Chew.club and Wyldlife Pets merge will give birth to great things for pet owners. The mission is to provide pet parents, not just dogs but also for cats and other pet types, healthy, natural options for treats their pets will love and parents would feel safe about,ÂÂ said Campbell.



The deal closed on Tuesday for an undisclosed amount.





http://www.wyldlifepets.com



Chew.Club LLC

http://www.wyldlifepets.com

