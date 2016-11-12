Novel glucometer heralds Promethean Fire for Diabetics

A much-anticipated diabetes-management gadget has come to the spotlight with its creator, after a successful wrap-up of crowdfunding

(firmenpresse) - Indiegogo, a leading crowdfunding site, just brought a finishing touch for the debut of Insulink, the worlds first insulin dosage tracker, with a crowdfund of over 10,210 US dollars since Sept.14, according to the Dnurse Technology.



This new smartphone-compatible gadget, with a mix of creative medtech and human touch, can help diabetics to track and manage their diabetes. And its creator, Beijing Dnurse Technology Ltd., a diabetes-minded mobile Internet front-runner, has successfully spearheaded the efforts to advance its previous products.



In 2014, its glucometer and app had gained CFDA approval in China. And earlier this year, these products further gained CE (European Conformity) approval, marking the first CE approved smart glucometer in China.



Dnurse Insulink came as increasing diabetics demands surged. It is estimated that China now has more than 100 million diabetics. Although the first step to provide services about blood sugar recording and health instructions was not taken by Dnurse, it did more and better compared with its counterparts or predecessors around the world.



Instead of unilaterally recording or analyzing blood sugar, Dnurse went further and made a seismic leap-forwardto correlate blood sugar levels with insulin dosage.



Put it simply, Dnurse is the only diabetes-tracking creator who boasts a state-of-the-art Internet product incorporating blood sugar levels, insulin figure, medicine, diet, workout data, and personal tips into a whole.



Apart from its full-packed product, Dnurse also prided itself in two characteristics. Chief among its characteristics is the use of noise reduction, audio processing, and speech recognition technology first star in the Dnurse Insulink. Specifically, insulin dosages will be collected by the highly sensitive microphone when the insulin pens dosage knob / dial is turned.



Next, Dnurse App and cloud service also star in this product, as it stores health data in cloud automatically, with which related figures can be cleared showed. Sharing this information and asking online service are also made available.





Then, Dnurse also is not only a creator of vision but also of human touch. Against all the odds including Chinas relatively scant Medicare resources, Dnurse did not settle for existing limited Medicare resources. Contrastingly, it strived for a low-cost and high-efficiency increase.



As one of its publicity slogan any blood sugar tracker without doctor is not Dnurses product has showed, Dnurse proved that, an eye on patients need helps you earn more.



Still, Dnurse is going to flex its muscle in the CES of Las Vegas in January 2017. In this global consumer electronics and consumer technology tradeshow, all the products, including Dnurse app and Insulink, will be showed in all aspects.



About Dnurse Technology Co., Limited:



Dnurse Technology Co., Limited, founded in June 2013, is the first Chinese innovative mobile medical company who has successfully built the Device + App + Service innovative business mode through their advanced mobile smart glucose meter, their independently developed mobile app Dnurse and the cloud database.



For more information about Dnurse, please check out http://www.dnurse.com/v2/en. . More information of Insulink, visit http://www.dnurse.com/v2/en/product/insulink



