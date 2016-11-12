       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
REMINDER - Cisco to Host 2016 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/16 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will video webcast its 2016 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, December 12, 2016, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT. Participants will include Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

2016 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Monday, December 12, 2016, 10:00 a.m. PT

A live audio and video webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Questions may be asked online. Please to register.

To download an electronic version of the 2016 Annual Report, visit

A replay of the Annual Shareholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at .

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

RSS Feed for Cisco:

Andrea Duffy
646-295-5241


Marilyn Mora
408-527-7452



Date: 12/11/2016 - 13:00
Language: English
