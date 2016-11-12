Jobs Bank Will Evolve Into an Online Jobs Marketplace

If you want to find work within Singapore, you should know that the nation's Jobs Bank is evolving into a a jobs marketplace which operates online and helps those who need jobs to find the right careers.

According to Say, the Job Bank will be transformed and will become a one-stop, non-stop marketplace which is available via the Web. Users will be able to check out career options and look for listed positions via the site's internal search engine. This is easier than waiting for upcoming job fairs. Since it will be more convenient and loaded with appealing and practical features, this Jobs Bank opens up a whole new world of possibilities for Singaporeans.



You'll find that it will provide access to plum jobs, as well as rank-and-file jobs. It will be easy to register for and it will provide a range of services which help you to find a job or market and refine your skill set.



Singapore is definitely an island city-state which believes in progress. The government is always trying to improve quality of life for its citizens and this new initiative is just one example of how it is working to make things better. The Job Bank is designed to target those from an array of age groups. It's perfect for those who've just received University degrees, or for those who are older and want to stay active via employment, whether it's full or part-time.



Workers will be able to hone their career skill sets by utilizing the Skills Framework found at the Jobs Bank. As well, employers who use the Jobs Bank will need to post jobs for Singaporeans before they allow foreigners to apply.



The Minister didn't set a firm date for the marketplace's launch. However, its primary iteration is already in place. During a recent career fair, five hundred job vacancies from fifty-one employers, who offer information technology and communications technology, populated the first iteration with their job positions. Companies from bio medical, professional and aerospace niches are also posting on the website.





The success of this initiative is virtually guaranteed. In fact, success is already measurable. Job placements which are successful have gone up by twenty percent and workers are making more money in Singapore, even in lower-tier positions.



How to Learn More



The Jobs Bank is a government initiative, so keeping tabs on official Singapore government websites and media releases will be a great way to stay in the loop. As the Jobs Bank is perfected and moves closer to launch, you'll likely be hearing a lot about it via Singapore-based websites and newspapers.



This Jobs Bank is for everyone. It will be loaded with positions and help features which make it possible for Singaporeans from all walks of life to access the career support and opportunities that they need. For this reason, this new initiative is something to get excited about.



