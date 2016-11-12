Is Bully Sticks Safe for Dogs?

Bully sticks are the perfect treat to give pets when they are feeling restless. They are made with cattle meat which is safe for dogs.

(firmenpresse) - Dog chews like [Bully Sticks](http://a.co/534rj0D) and Rawhide are mainly designed to stop a dog from chewing on oneÂÂs important stuff like shoes, pillows, furniture, etc. According to experts, dogs develop the habit of incessant chewing and displaying such destructive behaviors due to boredom or they are probably experiencing separation anxiety. It is suggested that pet owners should invest in a good dog chew.



Dog chews are the perfect way to keep pets happy especially when their guardians are not with them. It also provides an alternative option for pets where they can take their energy out instead of chewing on shoes and other household items.



There are lots of [dog treats](http://wyldlifepets.com) variety sold in the market today. Most popular of which is Bully Sticks. These sticks are the perfect treat to give to pets when they are feeling restless, if oets will be left alone, or as a tasty reward. Dogs will love the chews and it will take their attention away from all prized possessions at one's home.



Bully Sticks are perfect for keeping a dog's teeth and gums in check. All the chewing action may take a toll on a dogÂÂs teeth. However, with bully sticks primarily made with cattle, pet owners need not to worry about consuming harmful ingredients or additives.



[Wyldlife Pets](http://facebook.com/wyldlifepets), locally owned natural bully sticks and pet treats business, Colin Campbell founder talks about how bully sticks are made. Campbell said, ÂÂHere at Wyldlife Pets, Bully Sticks are made with 100% all-natural ingredients making them safe choices for pets and their fur parents. These Bully Sticks and Beef Tendons are made from real beef. Definitely, easy for dogs to digest.ÂÂ



Most dog owners worry about giving their pets rawhide chews, which may cause the animal problems as they cannot be fully digested. ÂÂThis is why the team at Wyldlife Pets is very passionate about this awareness campaign weÂÂve launched. There are so many products out there that label themselves as safe dog chews but by looking into the label, one can see the difference; that is, they are made from rawhide and not cattle,ÂÂ said Campbell.





Rawhide, while generally safe to use, can pose as a choking hazard. The process of drying rawhide for too long can cause hard spots on the hide. If a dog accidentally chews off a piece and swallow it, it is likely that he wonÂÂt be able to digest it properly or worse, it would block in the throat causing him to choke.



On the other end, dog treats made with real cattle do not form such hard spots making it easier to ingest. ÂÂIf a dog accidentally swallows small ends of a Bully Stick, it is considered completely safe as these chews are single ingredient protein products and can be fully digested even if he decides to gulp in big chunks,ÂÂ said Campbell. However, Campbell also reminds pet owners that dog breed varies and situation may differ from case to case. It is best to consult a vet for safety precautions.





