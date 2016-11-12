Jewelwow.com Announces Grand Opening Sweepstakes to Win $200 of Fashion Jewelry

Shoppers and customers have the chance to win a $200 Gift Certificate for Jewelwow.com and more in the Win $200 Worth of Jewelry being held by Jewelwow.com. Deadline for entry is December 20, 2016 at 11:59 EST.

(firmenpresse) - Jewelwow.com today announced their $200 Jewelry Giveaway Sweepstakes in honor of their Grand Opening of their online shop.



Shoppers, customers, and jewelry lovers are invited to enter into the 10-day contest sponsored by Jewelwow.com.



Entrants will have a chance to win a $200 gift card certificate redeemable at [Jewelwow.com](https://winjewelry.hscampaigns.com/) for entering at the site or on their [Facebook page](https://www.facebook.com/jewelwow/app/782845158439498/) from December 10 through December 20, 2016.



The contest is being held to bring attention to the shop's line of quality fashion Jewelry at affordable prices- full information can be found on the website: http://www.jewelwow.com



The sweepstakes is part of the company's desire to spread holiday cheer and excitement for the New Year. With 2017 right around the corner, many shoppers are looking for that special accessory to achieve a brand new look to herald in the year 2017. This is an exciting opportunity for one lucky winner to have a shopping spree just for fun.



When asked about the sweepstakes, Serena Roth, CEO, had this to say about why people should enter:



"For women and men interested in high quality fashion, there is often a gap between luxury and price for customers. We are offering a shopping experience that we hope will satisfy customers on both fronts: getting high quality, style, and the latest fashion trends in luxury jewelry at surprisingly affordable prices, often 80% or more off what you would normally pay in a retail store. We offer many types of jewelry from vintage to contemporary for everyday wear, for special occasions and holidays, and to provide the perfect accessory to complete your new look. We constantly seek out new and exciting styles that are unique and appeal to diverse avenues of our global culture."



"For our Grand Opening, Jewelwow.com is excited to hold this sweepstakes as a way to introduce our customers to the latest trends and styles in our quality fashion jewelry. This is a short 10-day giveaway period so the winning entry can enjoy their gift for the holidays."





Winners will be chosen based on Random Drawing and all winners will be announced on December 22, 2016. Those who are interested can sign up for the contest via the company website. Deadline for entry is December 20, 2016 at 11:59 EST.





