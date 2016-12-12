Update on the Sidi Moktar Sale and Purchase Agreement

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- PetroMaroc Corporation plc (TSX VENTURE: PMA), an independent oil and gas company focused on Morocco (the "Company" or "PetroMaroc"), is pleased to announce that all required ministerial approvals in Morocco to the disposal (the "Transaction") of its 50% operated interest in the Sidi Moktar Licences to Sound Energy plc ("Sound Energy") pursuant to the terms of the sale and purchase agreement dated March 8, 2016 with Sound Energy, as amended, have been obtained. The completion of the Transaction now remains subject to the release of the residual US$1.8 million of the Sidi Moktar Bank Guarantee restricted cash, which is currently held in escrow (the "Bank Guarantee"), and receipt of the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

PetroMaroc and Sound Energy continue to work together collaboratively to ensure the smooth transition of the Sidi Moktar Licences.

About PetroMaroc

PetroMaroc is an independent oil and gas company focused on its significant land position in Morocco. The Company has a 50 percent operated interest in the Sidi Moktar licence area covering 2,683 square kilometres and is working closely with Morocco's National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) as a committed long-term partner to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the region. Morocco offers a politically stable environment to work within and has favourable fiscal terms to energy producers. PetroMaroc is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PMA".

Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "project", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary approvals to complete the Transaction, including release of the Bank Guarantee and receipt of the final approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange; and the strength of the ongoing relationship between the Company and Sound Energy.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the Kingdom of Morocco and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of oil and gas, governmental regulation of the oil and gas industry, including environmental regulation; fluctuation in foreign exchange or interest rates; risks inherent in oil and gas operations; political risk, including obtaining requisite governmental approvals in Morocco; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems; unanticipated operating events which could cause commencement of drilling and production to be delayed; the need to obtain consents and approvals from industry partners, regulatory authorities and other third-parties; stock market volatility and market valuations; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped land and skilled personnel; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions or resource estimates; any future inability to obtain additional funding, when required, on acceptable terms or at all; credit risk; changes in legislation; any unanticipated disputes or deficiencies related to title matters; dependence on management and key personnel; and risks associated with operating in and being part of a joint venture.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon factors and assumptions which management of the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with its expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of PetroMaroc in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

PetroMaroc Corporation plc

Martin Arch

Chief Financial Officer

