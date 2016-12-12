New NSR Report Sees Long Term Potential in the Land-based Mobility via Satellite Market

Despite Glitches and Delays, Market to Generate $18.1 Billion over Next Decade

(firmenpresse) - CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- NSR's newly released report projects cumulative revenue will top $18.1 billion during the 2015-2025 period. The market is highly dependent on new products and timely launch of higher bandwidth satellites, which leverage increased bandwidth demand brought about by use of personal electronic devices in the field. The recent Iridium NEXT launch delays just adds to a growing list of 'bad' news that puts a damper on industry expectations.

"The land-mobile via satellite market is impacted by recent economic woes, negative currency conversion factors, launch delays, unsuccessful product launches and low oil prices," states , Research Director at NSR and report co-author. "Despite this difficult context, total retail revenues were up in 2015/2016, and demand continues to rise in underserved and remote areas, which are core markets for the MSS industry in an increasingly competitive market," Rousseau adds.

The picture is far from depressed with more services using new capacity from GEO-HTS and eventually Non-GEO-HTS systems that give better cost-per-bit economics, which NSR estimates to add approx. $2.8 B in cumulative HTS retail revenues by 2025. The traditional satellite handheld business is still adding new subscribers, but the focus has shifted towards linking personal electronic devices to the world via satellite, which drives the addition of new products and multi-mode connectivity solutions such as consumer handhelds, hotspots and push-to-talk.

"Land-mobile is leveraged best when it offers a reliable, cost-effective, solution for customers who require access in remote or changing locales," stated , NSR Analyst and report co-author. "As such, there are opportunities in market verticals such as utilities, forestry, mining, and even high-speed trains in remote locations."

NSR's is an industry reference that offers a completely updated assessment with hundreds of graphs and thousands of data points to help guide readers in their examination of demand trends by region and globally. The long-standing analysis of operators and segments of this established satellite market assesses the latest development of both MSS and FSS as well as the new GEO-HTS and non-GEO HTS markets globally. The report analyzes growth trends and changes that will take place in the land mobile via satellite market in the coming decade. It has the widest range of analysis and forecasts for in-service units, equipment and service revenues, as well as capacity demand across all land-mobile satellite-based mobility markets: Handhelds, fixed voice, push-to-talk, consumer handheld form factors, hotspot devices and comms-on-the-pause (COTP). The 4th Edition adds and assessment of equipment and service providers' market and splits non-GEO HTS markets between Ku- and Ka-band, and these advent of broadband connectivity to cars and rails. For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR's global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.





