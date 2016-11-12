BDA Refutes Oxfam Report, Stresses Bermuda's Global Economic Value

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 11, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Oxfam report that

targets Bermuda as a corporate "tax haven" ignores the substantial global

economic contribution of this British Overseas Territory, according to the

Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA).



"Unfortunately, many of the Oxfam assertions are based on flawed economics and

lack of understanding," said Ross Webber, Chief Executive Officer of the BDA.

"We consider it an inaccurate, ill-informed and disturbingly prejudiced attack

on a small north-Atlantic archipelago that exerts an enormously positive impact

globally-including on the very regions and populations Oxfam wrongly accuses us

of threatening.



"Bermuda's economic model is different to any other international financial

centre," Webber said. "We support close to a half-million jobs globally,

creating employment not only on the island itself, but also in onshore trading

partners. That amounts to an estimated 300,000 jobs in the US and more than

70,000 in the UK through trade, foreign direct investment, and portfolio

investment capacity. In this way, our 21-square-mile country facilitates

critical economic globalisation."



In particular, Bermuda helps preserve and grow the pensions of millions of

onshore workers, including those in the UK. The island is a destination for

financial investment by onshore pensions and governments amounting to more than

$20 billion, he said.



The island's global reinsurance market is also vital to other countries'

economic health and survival. Bermuda is home to companies that provide 35

percent of capacity for Lloyd's of London, and through payment of insurance

claims, they are responsible for the rebuilding of cities, coastlines and

communities around the world after the worst disasters. These include:



* 20% of December 2015 UK flood losses



* 62% of claims for the UK's Buncefield oil-terminal fires of 2005

* 9% of the World Trade Centre 9/11 claims

* 25% of US medical-liability re/insurance

* $22 billion to rebuild the US Gulf coast after Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and

Wilma

* Over half of reported liabilities from the 2010 New Zealand earthquake



A notable example of Bermuda's value, especially to those most vulnerable, is

the African Risk Capacity (ARC), Webber noted. The ground-breaking initiative

leverages Bermuda's financial infrastructure and expertise to help African

states become more resilient and recover faster from crippling drought and other

weather-related disasters-allowing relief for the world's least developed

nations.



Another project, Blue Marble Microinsurance, involves a consortium of eight

insurance companies, with operations in Bermuda, that have joint ventures

designed to close the protection gap in the developing world. The first venture,

in Zimbabwe, was announced last month; its aims are to provide food security,

financial inclusion, and the advancement of microentrepreneurs.



Oxfam's labelling of Bermuda as a tax haven contradicts the Organisation for

Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Webber said. In its 2009

report, Countering Offshore Tax Evasion, the OECD identified four factors that

must all be met to qualify as a tax haven: lack of transparency; lack of

information exchange; no substantial activity; no or nominal tax on income. By

contrast, Bermuda has real business conducted by physical companies in its

jurisdiction; is transparent and compliant; and exchanges information via Tax

Information Exchange Agreements (TIEAs) and the Multilateral Convention on

Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters. Bermuda also levies a 15.5-

percent income tax on payroll.



"Our unique tax system was designed to support our island's infrastructure,"

explained Webber. "For over a century, we've used a consumption-based, duty-tax

system to provide revenue for our government. Our fiscal sovereignty is an

international right that should not be ignored."



"We have long been at the forefront of transparency, cooperation and compliance

with the highest international standards. That is more than evident in Bermuda's

numerous treaty partnerships with nations around the world and our leadership on

guiding the evolution of regulatory best practices," he said.



"Oxfam's assertions may make great headlines, but they just don't reflect

economic reality," Webber concluded. "Cross-border trade via multi-national

enterprises is the fuel that keeps global financial systems running smoothly.

And Bermuda, as a genuine example of a quality financial centre, helps pave the

way for growth in both developed and emerging markets, providing for vital

economic development around the world."



