Intertrust announces rebranding Elian

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam - December 12, 2016 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company")
[ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and
corporate services, announces the rebranding of Elian Group ("Elian") to
Intertrust, following the completion of the acquisition of Elian on September
23, 2016.
Both companies will now operate under the Intertrust brand. The acquisition and
subsequent rebranding support Intertrust's successful acquisition strategy of
extending its expertise and global capabilities in response to ongoing
globalisation and increasingly complex client needs.
The acquisition of Elian has bolstered Intertrust's position as the global
leader in the trust, fund and corporate services sector by strengthening its
Capital Markets and Private Equity and Real Estate Fund Administration Services.
It has also expanded its geographic presence to jurisdictions such as Jersey,
and added scale in other key locations such as Ireland, the United Kingdom, and
Cayman Islands. With the addition of Elian, Intertrust operates with over 2,400
professionals from 41 offices in 30 countries.
The combination also enhances the career opportunities available to the combined
company's employees. Intertrust's listed status underscores its transparency,
adds to its attractiveness as an employer and makes it the "go-to" company for
financial institutions, funds, corporations and high net worth individuals.
Commenting on the rebrand, David de Buck, CEO of Intertrust said: "The rebrand
signals an important milestone in the integration of our businesses. It means we
can move forward together, under one brand, with a shared focus on delivering
the highest quality service to our clients and business partners. I am delighted
to welcome all our new colleagues into the Intertrust family."
For further information
Intertrust N.V.
Anne Louise Metz
Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications
annelouise.metz(at)intertrustgroup.com
Tel: +31 20 577 1157
About Intertrust
Intertrust is the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and
corporate services, with approximately 2,400 employees located throughout a
network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and
the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its
clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business
services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital
market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market
positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the
Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and Jersey. Intertrust works with
global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial
institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.
Intertrust NV - Press Release - Elian rebrands to Intertrust:
http://hugin.info/171118/R/2063599/774443.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intertrust Group via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.intertrustgroup.com/
Date: 12/12/2016 - 07:15
Language: English
News-ID 512092
Character count: 3710
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Intertrust Group
Stadt: Amsterdam
Number of hits: 67
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.844
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|6
|Gäste Online:
|241
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.