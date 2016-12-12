Intertrust announces rebranding Elian

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Amsterdam - December 12, 2016 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company")

[ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and

corporate services, announces the rebranding of Elian Group ("Elian") to

Intertrust, following the completion of the acquisition of Elian on September

23, 2016.



Both companies will now operate under the Intertrust brand. The acquisition and

subsequent rebranding support Intertrust's successful acquisition strategy of

extending its expertise and global capabilities in response to ongoing

globalisation and increasingly complex client needs.



The acquisition of Elian has bolstered Intertrust's position as the global

leader in the trust, fund and corporate services sector by strengthening its

Capital Markets and Private Equity and Real Estate Fund Administration Services.

It has also expanded its geographic presence to jurisdictions such as Jersey,

and added scale in other key locations such as Ireland, the United Kingdom, and

Cayman Islands. With the addition of Elian, Intertrust operates with over 2,400

professionals from 41 offices in 30 countries.



The combination also enhances the career opportunities available to the combined

company's employees. Intertrust's listed status underscores its transparency,

adds to its attractiveness as an employer and makes it the "go-to" company for

financial institutions, funds, corporations and high net worth individuals.



Commenting on the rebrand, David de Buck, CEO of Intertrust said: "The rebrand

signals an important milestone in the integration of our businesses. It means we

can move forward together, under one brand, with a shared focus on delivering

the highest quality service to our clients and business partners. I am delighted

to welcome all our new colleagues into the Intertrust family."



For further information



Intertrust N.V.

Anne Louise Metz

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

annelouise.metz(at)intertrustgroup.com

Tel: +31 20 577 1157



About Intertrust

Intertrust is the leading global provider of high-value trust, fund and

corporate services, with approximately 2,400 employees located throughout a

network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and

the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its

clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business

services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital

market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market

positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the

Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and Jersey. Intertrust works with

global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial

institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.



Intertrust NV - Press Release - Elian rebrands to Intertrust:

http://hugin.info/171118/R/2063599/774443.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intertrust Group via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.intertrustgroup.com/



PressRelease by

Intertrust Group

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 07:15

Language: English

News-ID 512092

Character count: 3710

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Intertrust Group

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease