ABN AMRO Press Release: Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017


The Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP") resulted in a 9.0% CET1
requirement for 2017, in line with the preliminary announcement made on 16
November.

Following the full phase-in of the systemic risk buffer (from 1.5% in 2017 to
3.0% in 2019) and the capital conservation buffer (from 1.25% in 2017 to 2.5% in
2019) the fully loaded CET1 requirement is expected to increase to 11.75% in
2019.

At the end of the third quarter of 2016, ABN AMRO had a fully loaded CET1 of
16.6%.

ABN AMRO Press Office                                ABN AMRO Investor Relations
pressrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com
investorrelations(at)nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900                                        +31 20 6282282



Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017:
http://hugin.info/172722/R/2063715/774488.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ABN AMRO via GlobeNewswire






http://www.abnamro.com



