ABN AMRO Press Release: Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017

Supervisors confirm a SREP requirement of 9.0% CET1 for 2017
The Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP") resulted in a 9.0% CET1
requirement for 2017, in line with the preliminary announcement made on 16
November.
Following the full phase-in of the systemic risk buffer (from 1.5% in 2017 to
3.0% in 2019) and the capital conservation buffer (from 1.25% in 2017 to 2.5% in
2019) the fully loaded CET1 requirement is expected to increase to 11.75% in
2019.
At the end of the third quarter of 2016, ABN AMRO had a fully loaded CET1 of
16.6%.
