Novartis provides update on pegpleranib Phase III clinical trial program in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD or wet AMD)

Novartis provides update on pegpleranib Phase III clinical trial program in

patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD or wet AMD)

* Two pivotal Phase III studies did not show additional improvement in best

corrected visual acuity (BCVA) for pegpleranib and Lucentis (ranibizumab)

combination treatment over standard of care Lucentis monotherapy[1],[2]

* Recent Lucentis EU approval in new choroidal neovascularization (CNV)

indication demonstrates Novartis' strong commitment to innovate and grow

Lucentis (ranibizumab) as standard of care in diseases of the retina -

Lucentis is the only treatment available for a wide range of CNV conditions

* Novartis continues to discover and develop next generation of treatment for

neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) patients with RTH258



Basel, December 12, 2016 - Novartis today announced initial topline results from

two pivotal Phase III clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy

of pegpleranib in combination with Lucentis(® )(ranibizumab) for the treatment

of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Studies OPH1002 and

OPH1003, sponsored by Ophthotech Corporation, did not meet the primary endpoint

of superiority for the pegpleranib and ranibizumab combination therapy, measured

as best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in terms of additional letter gains over

ranibizumab monotherapy. At month 12, patients in the pegpleranib and

ranibizumab combination treatment groups showed a 10.74 letter BCVA improvement

in study OPH1002[1] and a 9.91 letter BCVA improvement in study OPH1003[2].

Patients treated with ranibizumab alone showed a 9.82 letter BCVA improvement in



the OPH1002[1] study and a 10.36 letter BCVA improvement in the OPH1003[2]

study.



"We are fully committed to innovate and grow Lucentis as standard of care in

diseases of the retina and to continue our research in this area. The key

message from the data is that the proven efficacy of Lucentis monotherapy was

not improved by the addition of pegpleranib", said Vasant Narasimhan, Global

Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Together with

Ophthotech we continue to analyze the data. We are confident that underlying

data will provide further understanding and guidance on how best to help

patients with this disease. Novartis continues researching new treatment options

for patients with nAMD, and we are looking forward to the phase III results of

our next generation treatment RTH258."



Data from the OPH1002 and OPH1003 studies, including secondary and exploratory

efficacy endpoints, will be presented at a future medical meeting.



About the OPH1002 and OPH1003 studies

The OPH1002 and OPH1003 studies are both randomized, double blind, Phase III

clinical trial studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of

pegpleranib 1.5mg in combination with ranibizumab versus ranibizumab monotherapy

in people with subfoveal neovascular age-related macular degeneration

(nAMD)[1],[2]. A total of 1,248 patients over the age of 50 were enrolled across

both studies (621 patients in the OPH1002 study and 627 patients in the OPH1003

study)[6] and were randomized to receive either pegpleranib in combination with

ranibizumab or ranibizumab alone each month up to the 12 month primary endpoint

of the study[1],[2].



The primary efficacy endpoint in both studies was defined as mean change in best

corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline at 12 months. A number of secondary

and exploratory efficacy endpoints are currently being analyzed across both

studies[1],[2].



About nAMD

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a common and degenerative eye

condition caused by damage to the macula[3], and is globally ranked as the third

most common cause of blindness[7]. The disease is a leading cause of vision loss

in people aged over 50 years[3] and impacts an estimated 20 to 25 million people

worldwide[4]. It is the primary cause of blindness in industrialized

countries[7]. Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD or wet AMD)

occurs when abnormal blood vessels form underneath the macula and cause damage

to the cells, particularly if they leak blood and fluid into the eye[8]. Without

treatment, vision deteriorates within days[8].



About pegpleranib

Pegpleranib is a 32-mer pegylated DNA aptamer that selectively binds to PDGF-BB

and PDGF-AB homo and hetero-dimers, respectively, thereby disrupting the

interaction with their cognate tyrosine kinase receptors (PDGF-BB with PDGFR-

alpha alpha, PDGFR -ßß and PDGFR-alpha ß; PDGF-AB with PDGFR-alpha alpha and

PDGFR-alpha ß). These receptors are commonly expressed on cells of mesenchymal

origin such as pericytes[9]-[13].. In a preclinical model, pegpleranib potently

stripped neovascular pericytes from the underlying endothelial cells[14].

Pericyte stripping from a neovascular complex may leave the underlying

endothelial cells in an unprotected and vulnerable state, thereby increasing

their sensitivity to the effects of VEGF blockade[9]-[10],[12],[15]-[17].

Pegpleranib is currently being investigated in Phase III clinical trials for the

treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD or wet

AMD)[1],[2],[5]



About the Ophthotech and Novartis license and commercialization agreement

In May 2014, Novartis signed a license and commercialization agreement with

Ophthotech Corporation (Ophthotech) and holds the exclusive rights to

pegpleranib outside the United States. Ophthotech holds the rights to

pegpleranib in the United States.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "commitment," "continues," "next generation," "continue,"

"confident," "will," "committed," "looking forward," "being analyzed," "being

investigated," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding

potential marketing approvals for RTH258, potential marketing approvals for

pegpleranib, alone or in combination with Lucentis, potential new indications or

labeling for Lucentis, alone or in combination with pegpleranib, or regarding

potential future revenues from RTH258, pegpleranib, Lucentis, or the combination

of pegpleranib and Lucentis. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of

these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that RTH258 will be

submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Neither

can there be any guarantee that pegpleranib, alone or in combination with

Lucentis, will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Lucentis, alone or in

combination with pegpleranib, will be submitted or approved for any additional

indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can

there be any guarantee that RTH258, pegpleranib, Lucentis, or the combination of

pegpleranib and Lucentis will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, management's expectations regarding RTH258, pegpleranib, Lucentis,

and the combination of pegpleranib and Lucentis could be affected by, among

other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including

unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical

data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends

toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures;

unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities

and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



Media release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/134323/R/2063798/774507.pdf







More information:

http://www.novartis.com



Date: 12/12/2016 - 07:00

