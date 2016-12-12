Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION



12 December 2016, 07:00 CET



Disclosure of a transparency notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major

shareholdings)



Mechelen, Belgium, 12 December 2016 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or

'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:

BCART), announces today in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the

Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers

whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian

Transparency Act'), that it received a transparency notification dated 8

December 2016 (the 'Notification'), indicating that as a result of the

acquisition of voting securities on 7 December 2016, Sycomore Asset Management

now holds 3.01% of the voting rights in Biocartis. As a result, it has crossed

the notification threshold of 3%.



The Notification contains the following information:



* Reason for the Notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or

voting rights.



* Notification by: a person that notifies alone.



* Persons subject to the notification requirement: Sycomore Asset Management,

14 avenue Hoche, 75 008 Paris, France.



* Transaction date: 7 December 2016.



* Threshold that is crossed: 3%.



* Denominator: 44,648,105.



* Details of the Notification: Sycomore Asset Management holds 1,343,909

voting securities.



* Additional information: Sycomore Asset Management holds the participation

solely in the framework of its activities as management company of UCI and

UCITS and discretionary mandates.



The Notification is available here on the website of the Company.





Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the

Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and

Markets Authority ('FSMA') is required by all natural and legal persons in each

case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons

reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every

subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.



----- END ----



More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave(at)biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has six oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests on the market. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo

Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.



Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-

looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'

current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the

Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,

prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By

their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,

uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or

events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-

looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could

adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events

described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes

in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or

results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-

looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or

activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a

representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In

addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the

forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or

developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.

As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to

release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press

release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,

conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking

statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives

nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or

employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking

statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for

the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press

release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not

place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the

date of this press release.













More information:

http://https://biocartis.com/



