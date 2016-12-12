(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
December 12, 2016 at 08:00(CET +1)
Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2017
Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial
calendar for 2017, which includes the planned publication dates of its interim
reports.
Planned publication dates for Nokia interim reports in 2017:
* report for Q4 2016 and full year 2016: February 2, 2017;
* report for Q1 2017: April 27, 2017;
* report for Q2 2017 and half-year 2017: July 27, 2017; and
* report for Q3 2017 and January-September 2017: October 26, 2017.
Publication of "Nokia in 2016"
Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2016" annual report, which includes the
review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, in week 12 of
2017.
Nokia's Annual General Meeting
Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2017 is planned to be held on May 23, 2017.
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our
connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we
serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and
consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,
services and licensing.
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging
applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of
technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services(at)nokia.com
More information:
http://company.nokia.com
