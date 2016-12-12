       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
DoYourData Releases Free Uninstaller 2.0 to Help Windows Users Easily Uninstall Unnecessary Programs

DoYourData software releases Uninstaller Free 2.0 to help Windows users easily and quickly uninstall useless programs and clean up all leftovers.

(firmenpresse) - PC users always want to find easy solution to uninstall unnecessary programs to boost the computers performance. In this month, DoYourData software releases Uninstaller Free 2.0 to help Windows users easily and quickly uninstall useless programs and clean up all leftovers. This free uninstaller is fully compatible with Windows 10.

When a PC gets slower and slower, overmany programs could be a big cause. However, uninstalling a program through control pane cant remove all the parts of the uninstalled program from the PC. So many junk files are left by the uninstalled program. DoYourData Uninstaller Free 2.0 has the power to easily uninstall programs and completely clean up all leftovers including junk files, logs, caches, register files, etc.

DoYourData Uninstaller Free 2.0 is very simple to use. The users only need to select the programs to uninstall. Then this free uninstaller can automatically uninstall the selected programs one by one or in batches. It even can uninstall crashed or broken programs from PCs. Moreover, DoYourData Uninstaller Free 2.0 also can help Windows users to remove unwanted Windows apps, plug-ins, and games.

DoYourData Uninstaller Free 2.0 is fully compatible with Windows 2000, XP, 7, Vista, 8/8.1 and Windows 10. It is 100% safe and clean. Any user can install it to uninstall programs to free up disk space on PC.

Download DoYourData Uninstaller Free 2.0: http://www.doyourdata.com/utilities/pc-uninstaller.html

About DoYourData Software:

DoYourData Software is a professional software developer which is dedicated to providing complete and safe data recovery software and Mac/PC utilities for individuals, enterprises and business users worldwide. It supplies global users with excellent data recovery programs under Windows/OS X and wonderful Mac/PC utilities, as well as provides data recovery software for iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery, storage device data recovery. To get more information, please visit www.doyourdata.com



Contact:
Contact person: Bryan Deng
Company: DoYourData Software
Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China
Email: support(at)doyourdata.com



More information:
http://www.doyourdata.com



