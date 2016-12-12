Milwaukee Restaurant launches Best Pizza Competition Chicago Deep Dish vs Thin

RIVALRY is celebrating the launch of their best pizza in Milwaukee in the Milwaukee area by running a competition to see who wins the rivalry Milwaukee thin crust pizza or Chicago style deep dish pizza. Further information can be found at http://rivalrymke.com/best-pizza-milwaukee-wi-delivery-downtown/.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its best pizza in Milwaukee, RIVALRY, a Pizza Restaurant in Milwaukee has decided it will running a competition to see who wins the rivalry Milwaukee thin crust pizza or Chicago style deep dish pizza, and this is expected to take place December. It has always been a big debate which style pizza is the best.



Where most businesses tend to just launch and keep quiet about it, RIVALRY has decided to be a little more exciting and delicious with it's best pizza in Milwaukee launch.



Josh Janis, Owner at RIVALRY, says: "We wanted to be exciting and delicious with our best pizza in Milwaukee launch because it goes with the theme of our Sports Bar the rivalry in sports as well as the foods.



It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping it hope. It should go great unless people suddenly decide they do not love pizza!"



RIVALRY has always made a point of standing out when compared to other Pizza Restaurants in the Milwaukee area. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it does so.



This is a great chance for Milwaukee residents to enjoy a great pizza and support a community focused local business.



RIVALRY has been serving the Milwaukee area since October 20, 2016. To date it has served over thousands customers and has become recognized as Milwaukee's best pizza. It can be found on Water Street near riverwalk.



Josh Janis also said: "While RIVALRY may not be the only business with this kind of offering, local residents are choosing RIVALRY because customer are guaranteed a smile.ÂÂ



When asked about the best pizza in Milwaukee, Josh Janis said: "We think it's going to be a hit because we use the best ingredients available".



Further information about RIVALRY can be discovered at http://rivalrymke.com/best-pizza-milwaukee-wi-delivery-downtown/.





