Fantasy 360 & Immersive Sports Technologies Inc. to Partner on VR Arcade

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Recognizing the escalation of demand for accessible virtual reality experiences, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. ("Fantasy 360"), a subsidiary of Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") (CSE: FYS)(CSE: FYS.CN)(OTC PINK: FNTYF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8), is partnering with Immersive Sports Technologies Inc. ("Immersive Tech") to launch Arcade 360, a virtual reality ("VR") arcade in the Gastown district of downtown Vancouver.

The Arcade 360 prototype will open in the spring of 2017 as the first VR arcade in Vancouver proper and only the second in British Columbia. It will serve as a scalable conduit to a larger AR/VR market that could hit $120 billion in revenues by 2020 according to Digi-Capital's Augmented/Virtual Reality Report (January 2016).

"This edgy Arcade 360 partnership project with Immersive Tech is fully-aligned with our drive to pioneer immersive Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality experiences on the strength of our Fantasy 360 subsidiary," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy 6.

"Our Arcade 360 model will go a long way to making virtual reality more accessible to people of all ages," said Tejani. "This prototype space in the heart of high tech Vancouver will immerse people in live sporting events, concerts and video games in an extraordinary fashion. It will offer experiences that are beyond the reach of most people and will increase the public's appetite for VR technologies. It will be the go-to space for ahead of the curve VR technologies and experiences and double as Fantasy 360's own R&D centre."

Fantasy 360 will play a leadership role in its partnership with Immersive Tech in working to replicate the Arcade 360 Gastown model at multiple locations around the world, beginning with a focus on licensed VR arcades in North America, Europe and Asia.

A sneak preview of Arcade 360 is available at .

The Immersive Tech-Fantasy 360 partnership is in discussions with local and domestic VR game developers to bring their content and games to Arcade 360 to showcase new directions and concepts and to help promote interest in the growing Vancouver VR industry.

The Arcade 360 project is already receiving requests from overseas VR developers as well as those interested in partnering on the Vancouver model by way of licensing or franchising opportunities.

The new Arcade 360 partnership between Fantasy 360 and Immersive Tech is a natural extension of the successful track record Fantasy 6 has developed since its launch in the spring of 2015 as a company specializing in fantasy sports, big data, artificial intelligence, mobile video games and other interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters, not-for-profit societies and charities.

Fantasy 6 highlights in 2016 include the construction of a 360 Virtual Arena showcased in Toronto and Winnipeg and the signing a $1.5 million memorandum of understanding to provide the BC Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver with a series of new galleries and exhibits featuring immersive sports technologies and innovative new VR applications around Hockey, Football, Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Auto Racing, the Olympics and more.

Fantasy 6 created its Fantasy 360 subsidiary in November 2016 to focus on domestic and global growth as a leader in immersive VR and AR experiences.

"We're so stoked to have the chance to team up with Fantasy 6 and Fantasy 360 to deliver the Arcade 360 experience as a Vancouver prototype and to work with our partners to bring the model to life wherever active people are looking for the ultimate VR escape," said Jeff Jang, CEO of Immersive Tech. "We believe the synergies between our teams will help position us well in the lucrative VR and AR segments in 2017 and beyond."

ABOUT FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC. (CSE: FYS)

Fantasy 6 is a sports, entertainment and technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, projection mapping and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data and artificial intelligence, mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities. The Company's mission is to create new dimensions in fan engagement, experience and entertainment.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fantasy 6. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fantasy 6, including future plans for acquisitions. Although Fantasy 6 believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fantasy 6 can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fantasy 6 disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements.

Contacts:



Fantasy 6 Sports Inc.

Tom Mayenknecht

604.785.7727





More information:

http://www.marketwired.com



PressRelease by

Fantasy 6 Sports Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 08:05

Language: English

News-ID 512104

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fantasy 6 Sports Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease