The Future Of Energy Efficient Cooking?

(firmenpresse) - For many homeowners, electricity and gas bills are rising, leaving less money in their pockets at the end of the month. As a result, some are looking to save on their bills by changing the way that they cook. Induction cooking offers a cost-effective way to cook that departs significantly from traditional cooking methods. It's a technology has been around for a long time and has been the preferred cooking method of chefs for years because of its superior heating properties. But its only recently that its started making its way into our homes, thanks to more affordable and accessible options from manufacturers.



Because its so new and the fact that the marketplace is so tricky to navigate, Stone Frying Pans has put together a guide to the best induction cookware



What Is Induction Cooking?



Induction cooking relies on an entirely different mechanism to cook food than regular cooking. Regular electric and gas stoves heat food by transferring energy directly to the pan from fire or heat in a hot plate in a process called conduction. But as the Stone Frying Pans guide points out, this is not how induction cooking works. Instead, these cookers use a magnetic field to transfer an electric current to the induction cookware which then heats it up. This means that induction cookers only work with very specific pots and pans.



Is Induction Cooking The Future?



Because of the fact that induction cooking works in a fundamentally different way to regular cooking methods it comes with several distinct advantages. As Stone Frying Pans points out in its guide, the major benefit is the fact that the heat output can be quickly adjusted. Theres no waiting for hot plates to heat up like there is with electric stoves before cooking can begin: instead induction hobs quickly transfer energy to cookware, generating heat almost immediately. Induction hobs are also a lot safer than conventional hobs since they dont heat up when in operation. And because they work through electromagnetism, theres practically no heat loss, meaning that theyre far more energy-efficient to boot.





With all these benefits, its a wonder that induction hobs havent taken off until now. One of the reasons that they havent is the fact that they are not compatible with most cookware. As the guide points out aluminium cookware, copper cookware, glass and pyrex cookware will not work with induction hobs, since they are not magnetic.



Top Induction Cookware Sets



Stone Frying Pans offers customers full reviews on the top induction cookware kits out there on the market today to help them find compatible equipment. The guide ranks different categories of cookware, including cookware sets, as well as pans, Theres also a section that provides tips to buying induction cookware, including how to shop for it, as well as how to find pots and pans that are sturdy enough to be used with induction cookers.



Youll find numerous images and diagrams, as well as explanations about what makes some cookware sets better than others in detailed reviews at http://www.stonefryingpans.com/tips-buy-induction-cookware-set/



