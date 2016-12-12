Specialization CAQ-System BABTEC at the manufacturer of metal casting systems

CAQ-System BABTEC

(firmenpresse) - Within the scope of the migration of the current software release into BABTEC CAQ system Gehrung & Partner was asked to implement and adapt the relevant documents of the quality assurance at an international developer and manufacturer of metal casting systems for automotive, mechanical engineering and valves. The main task was that not all previous BABTEC releases were implemented and older quality documents should also be updated to the current release level..



Based on the example of an production control plan of the Process FMEA for a intake manifold module (light metal cast), in a two-day on-site workshop selected employees were trained in the application and practical implementation of the new system release, especially in the FMEA module. Important topics for the creation of the norm conforming production control plan acc. ISO TS 16949 (Appendix A.25) were the completeness of the test-relevant product and process characteristics, as well as applied test methods, test frequency, test equipment and the correlation with the related development documents (e.g., product FMEA Design). This built up a profound basis for the further efficient application of the BABTEC CAQ system.



In the subsequent process auditing according to ISO TS 16949 by an external certification company, the production control plans were explicitly evaluated positively.





http://www.gw-partner.com



Gehrung & Partner is a successful collaboration of experienced partners from different engineering and business backgrounds and stands for excellent method, concept and organization consulting.

Our wide variety of technical and methodological expertise, as well as our continuously growing network, gives us the ability to give our clients comprehensive solutions from a single source.

Our knowledge of need based use of funds helps us optimize the cost of the projects.

Gehrung & Partner

