Preventive risk analysis to ensure the development quality of H2 sensors for fuel cell vehicles

Risk analysis for fuel cell vehicles
For many years, Gehrung & Partner is successfully supporting a well-known manufacturer in the field of fuel cell vehicles. Among other things, preventive risk analyses of alternative drive concepts were carried out in this context. Within this scope, Gehrung & Partner was asked to support the sensor system suppliers methodically in the risk analysis of a H2 sensor which is necessarily required for the safety concept of fuel cell vehicles.
The challenge in this project is mainly the complexity of the H2 sensor system algorithms and the different applications of the H2 sensors (in the exhaust system, on the underbody in the area of the hydrogen tank and un-der the hood in the area of the fuel cell system) where in each location the smallest H2 concentrations must be monitored. Resulting from the superordinate hazards and risk analysis, the H2 sensors has additional a max. ASIL B classification.
In corporation with the H2 sensor system experts and in regular coordination meetings with the sensor algorithms experts, the risks were analyzed by means of Product FMEA with the focus on safety-related functions, electronic functions, software, hardware, media and mechanical interfaces, EMC/EMI, etc.
Gehrung & Partner is a successful collaboration of experienced partners from different engineering and business backgrounds and stands for excellent method, concept and organization consulting.
Our wide variety of technical and methodological expertise, as well as our continuously growing network, gives us the ability to give our clients comprehensive solutions from a single source.
Our knowledge of need based use of funds helps us optimize the cost of the projects.
Gehrung & Partner
Heinkelstraße 14
74369 Loechgau
Dietmar Gehrung
E-Mail: e.toll(at)gw-partner.com
Tel: 00497143/969088-40
