Project management for control unit of an adjustable differential locks SG for at an international manufacturer of drive shafts and differential gears

Project Management for an innovative product

(firmenpresse) - For the new, innovative product of an adjustable differential lock (Torque-Vectoring with disconnectall-wheel drive system) an experienced interim project manager was needed by an international manufacturer of drive shafts and differential gears.



The challenges have been the given extremely tight deadlines and the little experiences with this subassembly at the transmission manufacturer as well as at the electronics supplier.



For this challenging task, Gehrung & Partner was able to provide a very experienced interim project manager at short notice. Initially, the imprecise requirements provided by the OEM proved to be a major problem. To solve this problem a corresponding requirements-optimization process was established by Gehrung & Partner and lead to a lasting improvement of the customer requirements. The during tender process given unrealistic deadlines were more or less maintained by meticulous scheduling and capacity tracking and as well by close and coordination between OEM and sub-contractor. Because the customer could not keep his deadlines, based of other rea-sons, he accepted this.



Despite of the challenging deadlines and quality targets by the OEM and also the project specific difficulties the project could be lead to the desired targets after approximately 1 year. The introduction of serial production will now be taken over by internal experts





More information:

http://www.gw-partner.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Gehrung & Partner is a successful collaboration of experienced partners from different engineering and business backgrounds and stands for excellent method, concept and organization consulting.

Our wide variety of technical and methodological expertise, as well as our continuously growing network, gives us the ability to give our clients comprehensive solutions from a single source.

Our knowledge of need based use of funds helps us optimize the cost of the projects.

PressRelease by

Gehrung & Partner

Requests:

Gehrung & Partner

Heinkelstraße 14

74369 Loechgau

Dietmar Gehrung

E-Mail: e.toll(at)gw-partner.com

Tel: 00497143/969088-40

PressContact / Agency:

Gehrung & Partner

Heinkelstraße 14

74369 Loechgau

Dietmar Gehrung

E-Mail: e.toll(at)gw-partner.com

Tel: 00497143/969088-40

Date: 12/12/2016 - 11:27

Language: English

News-ID 512118

Character count: 1469

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gehrung & Partner



Meldungsart: Erfolgsprojekt

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12.12.2016



Number of hits: 82



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease