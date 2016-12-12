A Wine Lovers Dream Honeymoon: Barging in Burgundy

Have a newlyweds toast with some of the finest French wines on one of European Waterways honeymoon cruises through Burgundy.

(firmenpresse) - What could be more romantic than a honeymoon cruise through the idyllic countryside of Burgundy, sampling the regions famous vintages? If youre a grape-fancying couple trying to choose between honeymoon cruises, we suggest one of our world-renowned tours of the Burgundy region.



LArt de Vivre



This beauty started life as an English supply vessel, built in order to supply the troops fighting in the Somme during the First World War. Now, having been turned into a luxury hotel barge, her charming interior and luxurious sun deck mesh with the idyllic surroundings to make it a near-perfect choice for honeymoon cruises.



LArt de Vivre offers a viniculture appreciation cruise, beginning in Auxerre and finishing in Chevroches. Highlights include a tour of the Bersan cellars, dating back to the 1100s, two wine tastings, a visit to the vineyards surrounding Chablis (yes, that one), and your very own wine guide.



Finesse



The double-decker Finesse is as stately and luxurious as the name suggests, with ample room in her two-person suites, complete with air conditioning and en suite showers. The enormous windows flanking her saloon make for uninterrupted views of Burgundys lush countryside, and the experience is completed with al fresco dining and a spa pool.



Ideal material for honeymoon cruises, Finesses wine appreciation cruise begins in St-Julien-sur-Deune and finishes at St-Jean-de-Losne. Of especial interest to viniculture enthusiasts are the introductory talk on the local vineyards, an on-board tasting session (a perfect opportunity for those whove not been to a formal tasting to get their skills and etiquette down), visits to a wide number of vineyards and private tastings at three separate domaines.



Renaissance



The dignified and spacious Renaissance crosses the Loire on the Canal de Briare, the oldest canal in the country. Her broad saloon and wide-open upper deck make her a brilliant vessel for honeymoon cruises favoured by outdoors-loving couples.





Highlights include three private tastings at various wineries, in addition to another on-board tasting and a beautifully stocked cellar. Add to this a range of spectacular meals, both prepared by your on-board chef and ashore (including one at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Les Bezards), and plentiful opportunities to explore the vine-rich countryside.



La Belle Epoque



A former logging vessel, La Belle Epoque has Burgundy in her veins. She initially transported timber from Burgundy to the capital, but these days she is an elegant, classic-looking hotel barge. Her en suite bathrooms are particularly gorgeous, being appointed in marble - perfect for the most luxurious of honeymoon cruises.



La Belle Epoques viniculture cruise runs from Venarey-les-Laumes to Tanlay. Keen drinkers will be wowed with an introductory on-board tasting, followed over the next few days by tastings at a number of wineries, ranging from a small, family-run producer to a highly regarded champagnier.



For a relaxing, adventurous and above all romantic exploration of the Burgundy region, matched by an equally lovely tour across the palate, these cruises are the gold standard for wine drinkers. Every one includes transport to all relevant attractions and a highly-trained crew to ensure that you want for nothing while on board. In addition to world class drinks and meals, our barges offer peerless views of the countryside, allowing you to see a swathe of a country without spending half your holiday driving.





