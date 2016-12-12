Popular Makeup Organizer By Cosmopolitan Collection Has New Website In Works

Cosmopolitan Collection announced this week that a new website is in the works for their top-selling makeup organizer.

(firmenpresse) - It has been just under two years since Cosmopolitan Collection launched their makeup organizer, which has over the years reached the coveted [#1 cosmetic organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) spot on Amazon.com, their exclusive selling partner. The company is now announcing the development of a new website to feature their top-selling organizer.



"We have been very fortunate during the past two years," said company spokesperson Rob Bowser. "When our product launched, we were able to reach a very loyal customer base, who has been wonderful about sharing photos, ideas and reviews on the Amazon listing for our product. We want to do more. We want to have a website where our clients can communicate - both with other clients and us. We want customers to be able to share ideas of different uses for the organizer, both through photos and writing. We want customers to be able to interact with us and each other. We feel the website will be a great step towards this goal."



Cosmopolitan Collection takes pride in making the best makeup organizer on the market. Over 125 customers have left reviews on [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D), where average review is 4.4 out of 5 stars. One five-star reviewer wrote "I absolutely love this makeup storage! I've been wanting one for a long time, but was hesitant. When it arose that I was able to review this, you bet your bottom dollar I was going to! This doesn't hold all of my makeup because I clearly have a lot, but it holds my everyday essentials that I use. I would recommend these organizers to anyone who loves makeup as much as I do! This has been the best so far!"



Sold only on Amazon, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup storage unit is priced at $29.99.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





