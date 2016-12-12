Nokia and Vodafone trial cloud-based RAN architecture

* Trial architecture to evaluate how cloud-optimized radio access macro

network architectures will enable smooth operator transition from 4G to 5G

services and IoT

* Results show macro Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN running on AirFrame NFV

infrastructure meets all key performance criteria to deliver same

performance level of today's RAN architecture with added efficiciency and

scalability of cloud technology



12 December, 2016



Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Vodafone have trialled the use of cloud-based radio

access technology for macro networks to evaluate how it will enable a smooth

transition from 4G to 5G and meet the connectivity demands expected from the

next-generation wireless platform together with the Internet of Things.



Nokia Cloud RAN architecture enables operators to use their radio assets more

efficiently to meet future connectivity needs, with the Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN

platform running on the AirFrame NFV infrastructure and splitting baseband

processing functionality between real-time and non real-time functions. As a

result, time-critical functions can be performed closer to end users at the edge

of the network, while serving a wider area with Ethernet-based fronthaul

providing connectivity to the virtualized functions. Non-time-critical functions

are centralized and virtualized in an NFV infrastructure platform located at the

edge of the radio access network, offering a view across the network and

allowing radio capacity to be scaled when and where it is required.



The trial, which took place at Vodafone's testing facility in Italy, used the

Nokia Cloud RAN platform to evaluate the performance of centralized 5G-ready

architecture, measuring peak data rates as well as download and upload speeds in

a range of scenarios on the macro network, containing high power macro cellular



base stations. As a result, the trial found that the Nokia Cloud RAN achieved

all of Vodafone's key performance criteria for throughput, capacity and

resiliency, demonstrating that a cloud-based RAN architecture can provide the

same level of high-quality service provided by a conventional LTE network, but

with the added scalability, flexibility and efficiency delivered by cloud

technology. Nokia and Vodafone will continue to collaborate on this project with

the aim of deploying the technology commercially.



About the trial

* Nokia AirScale Cloud Base Station Server, a virtual base station running LTE

technology.

* Nokia AirFrame Data Center platform designed to meet stringent radio access

capacity, performance and latency requirements powered by Nokia real-time

cloud infrastructure software.

* Nokia Global Services' engineers worked closely with Vodafone's radio

experts to prepare, execute and validate results from the different test

cases



Ed Gubbins, Senior Analyst for Mobile Access Infrastructure, Current Analysis,

said: "Nokia has been a leader in driving and commercializing Cloud RAN

innovations. The timely launches of Nokia's AirScale and AirFrame solutions give

it an edge in this space, and its proactive moves to develop Multi-access Edge

Computing technology - earlier than most rivals - give it added credibility."



Santiago Tenorio, Head of Networks, Vodafone Group, said: "Working with Nokia on

this trial we have seen how the application of Cloud RAN architecture can help

the network react to changing demands quickly. It speeds up the delivery of

services and will help with the transition to 5G."



Roberto Loiola, Head of Vodafone Global Customer Business Team at Nokia, said.

"Our Cloud RAN technology can help operators optimize network performance even

as they cope with the increasing demands being placed upon them. This trial with

Vodafone builds on this promise, enabling Nokia to apply its longstanding

working relationship with them to explore how we can enable the smooth and

efficient transition from 4G to 5G."





Did you know?

* Nokia's 5G-ready AirScale Cloud RAN has been developed in cooperation with

operators to ensure it meets the diverse demands of any market. Nokia's

unique multi-layered approach supports distributed and centralized

deployments as well as a mix of both. Ready to meet future network

requirements, AirScale Cloud RAN is upgraded via software, reducing the cost

associated with site visits. It also supports multiple fronthaul

technologies, including Ethernet fronthaul, to allow operators to optimize

transport costs based on the needs at the cell site.

* Current Analysis highlighted Nokia's AirScale as the most significant new

RAN solution introduced at Mobile World Congress 2016. A Current Analysis

report highlights Nokia, with its AirScale solution, as a leader in Cloud

RAN.

* Nokia has defined a path to 5G, which it announced in September this year,

that allows leading operators to take advantage of major increases in speed

and capacity where and when they need it using 4.5G, 4.5G Pro and 4.9G

technologies.



About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our

connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we

serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and

consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,

services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging

applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of

technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com



Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com







