Nokia and Vodafone trial cloud-based RAN architecture

* Trial architecture to evaluate how cloud-optimized radio access macro
network architectures will enable smooth operator transition from 4G to 5G
services and IoT
* Results show macro Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN running on AirFrame NFV
infrastructure meets all key performance criteria to deliver same
performance level of today's RAN architecture with added efficiciency and
scalability of cloud technology
12 December, 2016
Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Vodafone have trialled the use of cloud-based radio
access technology for macro networks to evaluate how it will enable a smooth
transition from 4G to 5G and meet the connectivity demands expected from the
next-generation wireless platform together with the Internet of Things.
Nokia Cloud RAN architecture enables operators to use their radio assets more
efficiently to meet future connectivity needs, with the Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN
platform running on the AirFrame NFV infrastructure and splitting baseband
processing functionality between real-time and non real-time functions. As a
result, time-critical functions can be performed closer to end users at the edge
of the network, while serving a wider area with Ethernet-based fronthaul
providing connectivity to the virtualized functions. Non-time-critical functions
are centralized and virtualized in an NFV infrastructure platform located at the
edge of the radio access network, offering a view across the network and
allowing radio capacity to be scaled when and where it is required.
The trial, which took place at Vodafone's testing facility in Italy, used the
Nokia Cloud RAN platform to evaluate the performance of centralized 5G-ready
architecture, measuring peak data rates as well as download and upload speeds in
a range of scenarios on the macro network, containing high power macro cellular
base stations. As a result, the trial found that the Nokia Cloud RAN achieved
all of Vodafone's key performance criteria for throughput, capacity and
resiliency, demonstrating that a cloud-based RAN architecture can provide the
same level of high-quality service provided by a conventional LTE network, but
with the added scalability, flexibility and efficiency delivered by cloud
technology. Nokia and Vodafone will continue to collaborate on this project with
the aim of deploying the technology commercially.
About the trial
* Nokia AirScale Cloud Base Station Server, a virtual base station running LTE
technology.
* Nokia AirFrame Data Center platform designed to meet stringent radio access
capacity, performance and latency requirements powered by Nokia real-time
cloud infrastructure software.
* Nokia Global Services' engineers worked closely with Vodafone's radio
experts to prepare, execute and validate results from the different test
cases
Ed Gubbins, Senior Analyst for Mobile Access Infrastructure, Current Analysis,
said: "Nokia has been a leader in driving and commercializing Cloud RAN
innovations. The timely launches of Nokia's AirScale and AirFrame solutions give
it an edge in this space, and its proactive moves to develop Multi-access Edge
Computing technology - earlier than most rivals - give it added credibility."
Santiago Tenorio, Head of Networks, Vodafone Group, said: "Working with Nokia on
this trial we have seen how the application of Cloud RAN architecture can help
the network react to changing demands quickly. It speeds up the delivery of
services and will help with the transition to 5G."
Roberto Loiola, Head of Vodafone Global Customer Business Team at Nokia, said.
"Our Cloud RAN technology can help operators optimize network performance even
as they cope with the increasing demands being placed upon them. This trial with
Vodafone builds on this promise, enabling Nokia to apply its longstanding
working relationship with them to explore how we can enable the smooth and
efficient transition from 4G to 5G."
Did you know?
* Nokia's 5G-ready AirScale Cloud RAN has been developed in cooperation with
operators to ensure it meets the diverse demands of any market. Nokia's
unique multi-layered approach supports distributed and centralized
deployments as well as a mix of both. Ready to meet future network
requirements, AirScale Cloud RAN is upgraded via software, reducing the cost
associated with site visits. It also supports multiple fronthaul
technologies, including Ethernet fronthaul, to allow operators to optimize
transport costs based on the needs at the cell site.
* Current Analysis highlighted Nokia's AirScale as the most significant new
RAN solution introduced at Mobile World Congress 2016. A Current Analysis
report highlights Nokia, with its AirScale solution, as a leader in Cloud
RAN.
* Nokia has defined a path to 5G, which it announced in September this year,
that allows leading operators to take advantage of major increases in speed
and capacity where and when they need it using 4.5G, 4.5G Pro and 4.9G
technologies.
Resources:
* Web Page: Nokia AirScale Cloud RAN
* Web Page: Nokia AirScale Radio Access
* Web Page: Nokia AirFrame Data Center Solution
* Blog: Think fast, act fast with AirScale Cloud RAN
* E-book: Nokia AirScale
* Whitepaper: Multi-Layer & Cloud-Ready Radio Evolution Towards 5G
* Web Page: Webinar - Multi-layered and cloud-based - the radio network for 5G
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our
connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we
serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and
consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,
services and licensing.
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging
applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of
technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
