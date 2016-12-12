Songa Offshore SE : Minutes from EGM

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Pursuant to notice of 18 November 2016, an extraordinary general meeting of the
shareholders of Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") was held today for the purpose
of approving a reverse share split and certain ancillary actions. As follows
from the attached minutes, all resolutions were approved as proposed.
Following this approval, in preparation for and to facilitate the reverse share
split, the Company has today issued 26 new ordinary shares of nominal value
0.001 out of its authorized, unissued share capital.
The new number of issued shares (prior to completion of the reverse share split)
is thus 11,229,643,800, each of nominal value EUR 0.001. Following completion of
the reverse share split, the number of issued shares outstanding will be
112,296,438 of nominal value EUR 0.1 each.
The key dates and other practical details with respect to the further
implementation of the reverse share split will be announced separately in due
course.
12 December 2016
Limassol, Cyprus
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Minutes from EGM 12 December 2016:
http://hugin.info/136777/R/2063934/774544.pdf
Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire
http://www.songaoffshore.no
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.