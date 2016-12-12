       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Songa Offshore SE : Minutes from EGM

ID: 512129
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Pursuant to notice of 18 November 2016, an extraordinary general meeting of the
shareholders of Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") was held today for the purpose
of approving a reverse share split and certain ancillary actions. As follows
from the attached minutes, all resolutions were approved as proposed.

Following this approval, in preparation for and to facilitate the reverse share
split, the Company has today issued 26 new ordinary shares of nominal value
0.001 out of its authorized, unissued share capital.

The new number of issued shares (prior to completion of the reverse share split)
is thus 11,229,643,800, each of nominal value EUR 0.001. Following completion of
the reverse share split, the number of issued shares outstanding will be
112,296,438 of nominal value EUR 0.1 each.

The key dates and other practical details with respect to the further
implementation of the reverse share split will be announced separately in due
course.



12 December 2016
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes from EGM 12 December 2016:
http://hugin.info/136777/R/2063934/774544.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.songaoffshore.no



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/12/2016 - 11:22
Language: English
News-ID 512129
Character count: 1821
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Songa Offshore SE
Stadt: Oslo


Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.845
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 276


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z