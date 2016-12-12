Songa Offshore SE : Minutes from EGM

Pursuant to notice of 18 November 2016, an extraordinary general meeting of the

shareholders of Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") was held today for the purpose

of approving a reverse share split and certain ancillary actions. As follows

from the attached minutes, all resolutions were approved as proposed.



Following this approval, in preparation for and to facilitate the reverse share

split, the Company has today issued 26 new ordinary shares of nominal value

0.001 out of its authorized, unissued share capital.



The new number of issued shares (prior to completion of the reverse share split)

is thus 11,229,643,800, each of nominal value EUR 0.001. Following completion of

the reverse share split, the number of issued shares outstanding will be

112,296,438 of nominal value EUR 0.1 each.



The key dates and other practical details with respect to the further

implementation of the reverse share split will be announced separately in due

course.







12 December 2016

Limassol, Cyprus





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Minutes from EGM 12 December 2016:

http://hugin.info/136777/R/2063934/774544.pdf







